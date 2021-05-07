Word on the Street: Experiencing the miracle of the kingdom

Jarius, of course, was furious. He got to Jesus first and his daughter’s situation was dire. As a matter of fact, Jesus would take so much time with the woman who stopped him on the way that Jarius’ daughter would actually die before they arrived.

We might wonder in this story why Jesus couldn’t keep a better to-do list, set more effective boundaries or simply prioritize. But Jesus knew something really important about his ministry. The poor woman on the way was just as much his neighbor as the dying daughter of the elite.

At the end of the day, the poor woman was healed after 12 years of bleeding and Jarius’ daughter was brought back to life. There was room in the story for both to experience the miracle of the kingdom.

As for my friend, stopping to intervene in his circumstances as Christ did for the bleeding woman would require a lot of everyone involved in our ministry. Volunteers would stop to pick him up and bring him to us when he was stuck somewhere in town. Many hours would be spent in the ER. The phone would ring late at night because he had fallen somewhere and ended up in the hospital. He would make three laps through our respite shelter before finally landing in safe and stable housing.