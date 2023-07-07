Have you ever felt caught between a rock and a hard place?

Some might call it a Catch-22; or you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. It’s those situations that seem to have no good answer. They make us wonder, where IS God in this story?

Genesis 21 offers two parallel narratives of our long-ago siblings who find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. Abraham’s wife Sarah demands he evict his baby mama slave girl—Hagar—and her kid. And Hagar faces an impossible choice in the desert, when she no longer has food or water to nourish her infant son. In both cases, God enters the anguish and opens their eyes to a way out of no way.

Through Abraham and Sarah’s story, we see where God speaks into the impossible.

It’s a horrible story on all accounts! But God is in the darkness of Abraham’s decision. God finds Hagar in the wilderness. God is in the baby’s thirst. God appears in the suffering of both the privileged—Abraham is the father of the chosen people—and the marginalized—not only is Hagar a slave girl, but she is a mistress, now homeless, refugee. In doing so, God’s story offers truths for where God is when there are no easy answers.

1. Where the world disowns us, God claims us.

Hagar may disinherited by Abraham, but God assures them both that Ishmael will still be the father of a great nation.

The promise God made at the beginning of creation has always been true, even after our eviction from the garden, even when we were lost in the wilderness, even when our cities were destroyed, rebuilt, and brought down all over again. God’s relationship with us has always been about trying to restore the world back the way it was supposed to be. Nothing we can do or anyone else does to us can change how God claims us.

2. Where the world decides we have no name, God calls our name.

It is worth noting that Hagar and her son Ishmael have no name in this passage until God calls it. They are “the slave girl and son” or “the boy and your slave.” It is God who calls Hagar by name, in the pit of her anguish.

Our unhoused neighbors, of all people, know what it is to be called anything but their name. They are “homeless,” “bums,” “those people.” Some may be called “felon,” “criminal,” “sex-offender,” or worse. I always find it interesting when I am talking with folks who use such terminology. If I can figure out who they are talking about, I often try to name them. It catches people off guard. It humanizes the person they are speaking about. It becomes difficult to talk about someone as if they are a problem when someone knows their name. God does the same for Hagar and God does the same for us by calling out in the hard places and using our name.

3. Where we are alone, God comforts us.

The choices Abraham and Hagar have to make in this story lead them to a very lonely place. Ismael is just as much Abraham’s son as Isaac is. He doesn’t want to cast him out. Hagar doesn’t want her son to die, but they are out of food and she can’t bear to watch. So, she leaves him under a bush and distances herself while nature takes its course.

Abraham and Hagar are so forlorn in their circumstances, you might even say they got a case of the “F-its.” There seems not a thing they can do to lead to a better outcome, yet THAT is the space in which God speaks.

“Do what she says to do,” Abraham.

“Don’t be afraid,” Hagar.

God does not rescue them from the problem, but they are comforted such that their eyes can see the path or the provisions that set them free. As one of our neighbors recently pointed out, “There were more than two sides to the situation. They were blocked in the front and in the back, but God led them out the side.”

4. Where we are silent in our pain, God hears us.

While Hagar cries bitterly in this passage, her son is a silent character. Yet, it is HIS cries on which God comments.

Have you ever been hurt so deeply that you lose the ability to weep? The things our unhoused neighbors have experienced—breakdown of relationships, survival on the street, loss of worldly possessions—often leave them in this place. Suffering is so normal that it seems that no one could hear them even if they tried to cry out. So they drown their voice in a liquor bottle or express their pain in a fit of anger. It does feel like the brunt of those cries lands at Micah sometimes; but I’m often grateful that we can be a place that hears their silence, even when their methods may be off color.

5. Where we are lost, God finds us.

Several translations of the Genesis passage are specific about God speaking to Hagar where she is, as much as 50 yards away from the baby; Yet, God hears the boy, “where he is.” In that great big wide desert, God finds them in their present state, doesn’t worry about any big hairy audacious goals for them, but responds to their suffering. It is the response to their suffering that changes their lives.

When I think about Micah’s work, it’s easy to fixate on the big wins—keys to housing, jobs, sobriety; but some of the most powerful stories began with our response to immediate suffering. There was a guy one time that came to the cold weather shelter asking for a pair of pants so he could start work. He was a big guy who was having trouble finding something in the clothing closet. A volunteer ran out and got him a pair that night and we never saw him again. Months later, I ran into him and he told me the story of how a new pair of pants opened a door to the paycheck he needed to get off the street.

I sometimes tell people that nobody knows God better than a neighbor who has slept with their backs against the ground. One of our neighbors, Cynthia, used to say, “it is simply as low as you can go.” What she was really saying is whether it’s homelessness, the wilderness or any other kind of suffering, the rock and the hard place changes our perspectives. Not only does it reveal our deepest pain and desperation, it shows where God really is.