Word on the Street: Getting proximate

Paul says, “The members of the body that seem weaker are indispensable.” That means they are absolutely necessary. And therefore, we are to offer greater care and respect than we might even expect for ourselves.

It is because we are a stellar appendage of the body of Christ, that we have a mission and call to work that much harder to create a world that functions just as well for parts of the body that may experience it differently.

If someone is suffering, we are all suffering because we are each an equal part of the body. We cannot live into the fullness of who God created any of us to be; and we cannot be the stellar appendage we might even think we are, if our nose is bleeding, our eye is scratched or our hand is broken.

Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, is known for spending a lot of time with death row inmates—a part of our society that could not be more disenfranchised and disconnected from the whole.

We have to “get proximate” to people who are suffering, Stevenson says. “If you are willing to get close to people who are suffering, you will find the power to change the world.”