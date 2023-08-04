In our recent efforts to grow a street church garden, I have learned there are many methods for bearing fruit. You can walk around the fenced in area at Bragg Hill, where our plot is, and see quite a few of them.

In our plot we have what is called square foot gardening. Sections are roped off to delineate a certain amount of space in which a set number of plants can be situated.

Some of the others have raised beds, which are good for keeping weeds away from planting things that need to grow deeper in the soil.

At home, my husband has been trying a method called hydroponic gardening, where seeds grow with only fertilized pellets and circulating water. It hasn’t yielded much product, but it has produced quite the jungle in our sunroom!

When I was in Chicago a few weeks ago, I visited an urban farm where they grew thousands of heads of lettuce in water that had been fertilized by fish poop.

In poorer countries, there is a method called slash and burn. The farmers burn the fields, which initially enriches the soil; but eventually the land can no longer be used for growing.

There is also, of course, conventional farming that relies on chemicals to keep the bugs and weeds away. Or there are organic methods that are theoretically healthier, but might not yield the same volume.

I could keep going, but the point is that there are many methods of farming; and all of them have a role and a purpose in their given context.

In Matthew 13 Jesus suggests that God also has a particular way of sowing seeds, tending the field and handling a harvest. It is pure madness, in a traditional agricultural sense, to think that a farmer who has sown good seed in his field would allow weeds planted by the enemy to remain alongside his crop. But God’s methods serve to value and protect each and every one of the good seeds.

He cannot risk even one strand of wheat being sacrificed at the expense of weeds. Pulling the weeds might be good for the whole of the field, but it would not be good for the strands of wheat that might be mistaken as weeds. It would not be good for the strands accidentally pulled in the process of getting the weeds out.

Remember that Jesus tells this parable at a time when there are a lot of questions about whether he can be the Messiah. People believed the coming Messiah would eradicate the world of all that was wrong, plucking out injustice and uprooting the evil that was oppressing the Jewish people. What we learn from the story, however, is that Jesus, and therefore, God, have no control over what the evil one might do. But there are methods we can embrace in our lives to yield the best harvest possible.

First, trust the farmer.

A couple of years ago, my neighbor got me interested in native plants. The problem is that some natives look an awful lot like weeds. For example, I planted some cone flowers randomly in the beds in front of my house. One day, they were busting up through the soil and the next day they were not. Before I decided I was losing my mind, I asked my husband if he had noticed some flowers coming up.

“Oh, I thought those were weeds,” he said. “I pulled them.”

My, my what it is to trust the farmer who beckons his workers to leave the field as is. The point is well taken that those of kingdom seed will live according to kingdom values, while those of sabotaged seed will seek to derail the goodness God has planted. God sows no weeds among God’s people, but that doesn’t prevent both evil and good to grow together in the world.

Second, confronting the enemy is a craft, not a task.

The devil doesn’t want God to allow the weed seed and the good seeds to co-exist. The evil one’s purpose was to trick the farmer into immediate, vindictive action—the task. The whole sabotage plan was set up on our worldly needs to handle the problem; and the devil knows God’s kingdom growth will be damaged in the process.

Instead, the clever response of the farmer symbolizes the long plan of redemption. It suffers the present sabotage because the bad seed can be handled more effectively at the harvest—judgement day.

Here’s how masterful this is: weeds actually help the soil.

They thrive in the worst conditions. Sometimes a weed can take 20 years to germinate.

Weeds don’t sprout until they have the right conditions. Healthy weeds mean the soil is ready for plants.

The weeds of roots draw water and nutrients and loosen compact soil, which helps plants grow.

A weed is simply a plant growing where you don’t want it to be.

So, the enemy sowed weed seed thinking it would sabotage the kingdom. And not only does the farmer leave it alone. The weeds can help the soil say healthy for the wheat!

Third, remember our role.

We are the wheat, not the farmer.

We are the wheat, not the weed.

We are the wheat, not the harvester.

Say it with me: I am the wheat!

The ultimate judgement of good seed and bad is God’s and not ours. It is a temptation for us as wheat to decide which sprouts get to stay and which goes. Blessed are any of us who have ever been thought a weed, but turned out to be wheat.

Why do we think we get to do the farmer’s job for him?

We think we can do it faster. That’s arrogant.

We think we can be more efficient. That’s self-centered.

We think we can meet a higher standard: How prideful.

Not one of us in our good seed form are equipped to evaluate the depth of anyone’s heart. It is not our job to identify the good and bad seed, to root out the wheat from the weed. We are the wheat.

So can we have a kingdom on earth as it is in heaven with evil still present?

The story of the good seeds and the weed seeds reveals the character of God as one of presence vs perfection. For all that energy we spend worrying about the weeds around us, how great a stalk could we be if we channeled that same energy into being good wheat.

The harvest is coming. Might our perspective on the world (our field) as it is appreciate that both good and bad are growing. Yet, it is not our job to discern the difference. The verdict belongs to God and God is patient to allow the mix. If condemning others makes us more wheat-like than weed-like can we let it be.

“Let it be, let it be,” as the Beatles so eloquently sing, whisper words of wisdom “let it be.”