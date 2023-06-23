Gardening is a historically complicated thing for me. In my distracted life, I have a history forgetting to water and weed, and usually, my plantings don’t make it.

I’ve always thought it was a bit of a shame that I couldn’t remember to water anything. I really do love getting my hands in the dirt. It is therapeutic for me to pluck weeds for hours. And it makes me happy to see the colors of spring come together in my yard.

A couple of years ago, I was trying to figure out some new landscaping around an addition we had put on my house. It is a notable detail that it had been barren for about three years before we planted anything. I was so anxious about getting just the right plants in just the right locations. The idea of planning it out was overwhelming to me, and then there’s the whole killing plants thing.

At the time, I had a seasoned gardener working with me at Micah on a few things, and I started talking to her about it.

“Meghann, just go for it,” she said. “Find some things you like and put them where you think it makes sense. If you don’t like how it turns out, just move it.” I followed her advice, and have been blessed again and again by the season’s blessings in my yard!

Her advice has grown my appreciation for gardening so much, that I’ve come to see it as an interesting metaphor for how God intends us to care for one another. When God stepped into the empty void in the Creation story, the light the land, the sea, the humans, were “planted” only when a need for them was identified. There was no strategic plan to work from. When Jesus told the disciples to GO from the mountaintop after his ascension, he only painted a picture of the desired outcome. There were no instructions!

That causes me to wonder WHO God thinks we are and HOW God thinks anything is going to get done!

In Paul’s letter to the Romans, he has a lot to say about God’s ongoing presence among all those who have faith, regardless of their shortcomings or failures. Paul himself has led no perfect life. Alias Saul, was once punished by God for his persecution of Christians!

In Chapter 4, he leans on the story of Abraham to demonstrate what it looks like for an imperfect human being with little instruction to move on God’s call. If you want to inherit the world, God tells Abraham in Genesis 12, you’ll have to get uncomfortable. If you GO, God says, I will show you, I will make you, I will bless you to bless others, I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you. Abraham benefited greatly from his obedience, but the practical side of him frequently reared its ugly head. It made little sense that he, a man of 100+ years, and his wife Sarah—who was long since of child-bearing age—could have a child. And when his doubt crept in, he took up with the maid servant! Abraham’s mistake, however, did not change God’s promise to him.

And what the passage really drives home is that the who and how we GO of Abraham is still true for us today. The passage says the words “were not written for his sake, but for ours also!” That means the promise, which God made to Abraham, even before the Ten Commandments, the complications of bureaucracy, before there were really even laws, are still true for those of us WHO seek to go as God asks in the present tense, even when we aren’t sure HOW to do it.

What we do have is the assurance of Paul that God tells us what we can expect when we anchor our faith in what is good.

1. We can expect the law to bring wrath.

When everything seems chaotic and we don’t know what to do next, it might be time to pause and consider where we are anchoring ourselves. When it comes to decision-making, I think often of the Good Samaritan story. Some who traveled the Jericho Road relied on what they carried in their backpacks (the things of this world) vs. the matters of their heart (the things of God).

2. We can expect the promise to rest on grace

We are allowed to get it wrong. Making a wrong move or finding out we went in the wrong direction does not rob us of the promise. We are forgiven because we have a God that raises the dead and creates new things. As we GO, we don’t have to get it right when our faith is anchored in the one who made the promise. Where failure that depends on humanity makes us ineligible for righteousness, failure that depends on God has room for redemption.

3. We can expect faith to build our strength

All of us have experienced disappointment. We know hopelessness. But as we look back on those moments, we can often find ways that it turns out OK. I remember being so devastated years ago when our efforts to relocate the hospitality center were tragically derailed by a NIMBY crowd. I felt like such a failure as a leader, but was also hurt that I couldn’t give our staff and our neighbors what I thought they needed. Looking back, I am certain God used that failure to inspire new dreams, and maybe even challenged me to dream differently about the kingdom here in Fredericksburg.

Like Abraham, might we approach our lives with faith in the one who created us and hope in the promise of that creation. No matter WHO we are, God believes in us to answer the call. HOW we get there are matters yet to be resolved. And that’s OK.