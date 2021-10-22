Word on the Street: Healing off people's energy

It wasn’t long after Rachel and Chris started cleaning apartments that they developed a name for their efforts, H.O.P.E. Cleaning Services. HOPE, which stands for healing off people’s energy, has become their ministry. When they go into apartments, people are often drowning in their mess. No one wants to live that way, Rachel says, but sometimes the things going on inside keep people from being their best self on the outside.

“Cleanliness is next to Godliness,” Rachel says. “When I can go in and help them make their environment better, they know they aren’t alone. It gives them something to look forward to and it motivates them to do better. Hope turns into motivation, because you have to have hope to do something.”

Helping others has been a source of hope and healing for Rachel and Chris, as well.

“No one could really pay me as much as these people are making me feel inside,” Rachel says.