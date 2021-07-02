Word on the Street: Home comes through a human-to-human, heart-to-heart connection

Two of us set off in the storm, bound and determined to find him. But hours later, we returned to the office drenched, defeated and grieving our ruined pairs of shoes. There was nothing more we could do than go home and pray that he would surface safely very soon.

It would be three more days before the rain would lift. As we would later learn, it was 72 treacherous hours that our friend had zipped himself away in a tent, hoping to keep himself and few worldly belongings from getting soaked.

When he finally did appear and the tears and the hugs settled down, it would be the last night he would spend without a roof.

This was a turning point. Helping people survive with food, showers, clothing and a bit of troubleshooting was no longer enough. The people we worked with were valuable treasures of God that should not be left to the mercy of the elements.

Our plan hatched quickly. Money cobbled together from our pockets kept him in a hotel for a few weeks. A local landlord graciously agreed to take a chance on him, even though he hadn’t a dime to his name on the day he signed a lease. Our church connections rallied the basics he would need to set up a home. And thankfully the combination of disability and a local work program for aging adults arrived to pay the bills soon after.