Word on the Street: Hospitality is more than a dinner party

It was a busy summer afternoon. I had several meetings on the schedule, and I still needed to make my rounds at our school lunch distribution sites to make sure the volunteers were off to a good start.

I had just gathered my things and planned to bolt through the lobby of the Micah Hospitality Center with as little eye contact as possible.

Then, one of our unhoused neighbors walked in.

He was a young man who had been struggling with a recent relapse in his addiction. He was now facing some new jail time, and he really needed to talk.

The Martha (Luke 10: 38-42) in me beckoned that I circle back later. There was a lot that needed to be done to make this ministry work.

But the Mary that has developed in the course of 15 years of caring for unhoused neighbors knew better than to walk away from the people God placed in my path.

“Why don’t you ride with me?” I said to him.

He jumped in my car and off we went, talking in between stops and breaking only for small talk with the volunteers.

I learned a lot about him that day—his estranged relationship with his family and the ways he believed his past would never allow him to accomplish the hopes and dreams he had for himself. He learned some things, too. Most of the volunteers we visited knew him from the community dinners. By this point, COVID had prevented them from seeing many of our neighbors for some time. They were excited to check in on him. And he was affirmed by the ways these small spaces, despite how he was feeling, could see his humanity for the better.

There was a time in ministry, where I would not have appreciated my time in the car with my neighbor that day. I didn’t fix anything. I couldn’t do anything. All I could give was my time.

In fact, I’ve spent the better part of the last decade-and-a-half building partnerships with community resources and creating programs for every possible problem our neighbors might face. At one time, I believed, if we could just develop the right combination of support that maybe people wouldn’t suffer so much. While I do believe that work has been vital to creating the spaces where God can be, I continue to wrestle with who I need to be in those places to exemplify both love of God and love of neighbor.

In Luke 10: 38-42, Martha is busy in the kitchen preparing the food, washing the dishes and setting the table for a visiting Jesus and his disciples. Meanwhile, her sister Mary is sitting patiently at the feet of Jesus, listening to him. Martha, in her resentment of Mary’s lack of participation in the hospitality she is creating, beckons Jesus to tell her sister to get up and help.

Jesus’s response, “Mary has chosen what is better, and that will not be taken from her,” has led to many a debate about the posture in life and ministry that most sincerely honors God.

Although I need to defend Martha for a moment—the gathering may not have even taken place had she not taken the reigns and provided hospitality—there comes a time when the doors have been open, the table set and even the host needs to sit down and be WITH those who have been invited in.

Christine Pohl, in “Making Room: Recovering Hospitality as a Christian Tradition,” points out the evolving contradictions between our modern take on hospitality and what was intended by the early church. Where hospitality in the present tense is quantified by a beginning and end of a meal, a party or a gathering, Jesus worked for a type of hospitality that was impossible to measure.

“The work of hospitality is rarely finished,” Pohl says.

It is not just the guest or neighbor that is transformed when true hospitality has been achieved. The host has just as much to learn from those invited in; and a host that knows this is nourished, challenged and ultimately transformed by the spaces they have been involved in creating.

I am, admittedly, a much better Martha than I am a Mary.

But the more I allow myself to sit at the feet of our current and formerly unhoused neighbors, the more I see how God is already at work in their lives, my busyness is humbled as it eagerly awaits an invitation to participate in thy kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven.

Some months later, I ran into the young man who spent time in the car with me that day. He had finished his time in jail, gotten sober and regained some steady ground. He pulled a beat-up penny from his pocket as he reminisced.

“When we stopped at one of the sites, I was feeling pretty bad about what was going on with me,” he said. “I looked down and there was this penny on the ground. I looked at it and thought, ‘Gee, that looks how I feel’.”

He picked up the penny and held onto it, telling himself that someday he wouldn’t feel beat up and worn out anymore. That was when he would no longer need it.

Chris put the penny in my hand and said, “I’m doing much better now. It meant a lot that you spent time with me that day. I want you to have it. I thought maybe you could give it to the next person you take for a ride.”

As it turned out, that very next week, another of our neighbors was having a tough time with some recent trouble he had gotten himself into. I sat on his kitchen floor as he talked about the pain of how others were treating him because of his mistake. I took him to lunch and rode for a while in the car. He had spent many weeks ashamed to leave the house. It really bothered me that I couldn’t do anything to make it better.

As he got out of the car that day, my eye caught a glimpse of that beat-up penny that I had been given. It was still in my cupholder where I had left it.

“I want you to have this,” I said to the man. He took the penny and looked at me strangely, as I retold the story.

“I know you are feeling pretty beat-up right now and I want you to know that we love and care for you no matter what happens,” I said. “Someday, maybe you’ll feel like you can give it back to me.”

“Thank you for being my friend,” he smiled. “Please keep praying for me.”

A host like Martha I was for many years; but in these moments in the car with my neighbors, I was reminded of what it is to be a friend like Mary.

The essence of hospitality, it seems, is both creating the space and being fully with those God brings to it. Hospitality becomes more than a dinner party and turns to compassion when, as author Pema Chodron puts it, the relationship is more than a “space between the healer and the wounded. It is a relationship between equals.”