There are a couple members of our Micah Street Church community who have recently decided to claim their church home among one of our nine founding churches.

And it has caused some feelings for me.

First was Rachel, a 40-year-old woman, who our church community has walked with through four pregnancies, addiction and mental health. We’ve watched her lose custody of children and regain it. We’ve seen her journey from a tent in the woods to rehab, from houses that were barely fit to live in to a house she rents on her own. She’s gone from needing someone else to manage her money to paying her own bills. She’s gone from neighbor in need, to neighbor who cares for the needs of those getting back indoors. Several months ago, Rachel decided to join a Baptist church.

Then there was Bill, a Navy veteran in his mid-60s, whose homelessness began when he split from his wife. He moved from friend to friend’s couch until he wore out his welcome. His declining health cost him his 25-year career as an electrician. Eventually, his foot would be amputated and his mobility resigned to a prosthetic. Today, he lives over on Willis Street in an apartment of his own. Friends he met through Micah arranged the installation of a ramp, so that he can easily get in and out. Now, he zooms around town in a motorized wheelchair. Because of the relationships he formed in his time overcoming homelessness, he recently decided to attend a Methodist church.

Upon learning that my friends would be worshipping elsewhere on Sundays, here’s where I started: Have we not created the community they needed us to be? Do they think the mainline churches are better than us? We’ve been through so much together; I can’t imagine the Micah community without either of them.

Here’s where I landed: How immature of me to compare the value of any of us doing the same work at different stages of spiritual growth. Our neighbors’ maturity is not a loss to one and a gain to another, but a widening of community for both of us.

Allow me to channel Paul for explanation.

In Corinthians 3:1-9, Paul has gotten word that the Corinthians are forming cliques around their spiritual leaders of past and present. Paul, himself, created the church in Corinth. Apollos replaced Paul and carried the mission forward. They each had different styles, perspectives and ideas about ordering the life and ministry of the church. But rather than continuing to seek God, the Corinthians are playing “which is the better church!”

Paul knows the Corinthians can never grow spiritually if they are caught up in preaching style, denomination, or the kind of doughnuts served between worship services. So, his letter calls them to grow up and recognize the value of all those who have brought perspective to their understanding of Christian community.

In his famous 1958 essay, “I, Pencil,” economist Leonard Read followed the course of manufacturing a common pencil. No single person knows how to make one, he says. It is the product of several sophisticated processes, only one of which a given individual can master.

Like the construction of a number 2 pencil, our spiritual maturity is dependent on our ability to appreciate all those who bring us glimpses of God’s kingdom. How are our pastors, our neighbors, our encounters with one another working as ingredients to our personal Christian journey and how are they forming us as one? The usefulness of a number 2 pencil, the usefulness of our faith, arrives in how all the parts come together.

Apollos and Paul were both working on a common project. It was never about who they were or what their personality was. It was how they built upon each other’s contributions. “I planted,” Paul says. “Apollos watered.” Neither, of which, can bring forth fruit without God.

Notice the verb tenses as they relate to Paul and Apollos action, compared to God. Planted and watered are in the past, whereas “gave” (God gave) is imperfect, which implies a past action that continues. When we are of the flesh, our encounters with one another are but isolated incidents collected in our past. If we are of the spirit, God connects our experiences, relationships and learnings for a greater good.

We might say, for instance, that Bill was planted a long time ago. He grew up in the church. Life took him down different paths. But when he found himself in the wilderness, the place our downtown churches had created for unhoused neighbors with health concerns was there to embrace him, to join his struggle, and accompany him back to a different state of being. The relationships he formed in his suffering have now become a part of his healing and received him into a new community that will continue on his journey.

We might say that the downtown churches planted for Rachel, loving her many years before there was an organized way of caring for the unhoused. Micah, the acknowledgement that our churches can do more together than they could ever do a part, came alongside—watering the seeds that had been planted. And now she returns to a mainline church, a much more grown-up, ever-evolving vessel, made and formed in the image of God.

This is the difference between flesh and spirit. It is the difference between fixing people and being community. It is the difference between serving and accompanying. It is the difference between solving problems and doing life together. It is the difference between any other helping agency and being the church.

The church is the common project that Paul and Apollos were seeking in Corinth. As long as we are divided, Paul says, we will “remain of the flesh, behaving according to human inclinations.” And we will never achieve what God intended.

What I’m suggesting in my offering of Bill and Rachel’s story is that we are co-laborers in the plight of being the church. We are the field that receives the seed, benefits from the water and cares for the sprout as it grows. We are the building that emerges from an outside vision, formed by those the visionary sends to work on us and receives the purpose in which we were created.

When there is nowhere else in the world to turn, Paul proclaims, the church is God’s constant—always prepared to receive the object of God’s intended growth.

But we cannot be the church as God intended and remain unchanged. Paul’s disappointment in the Corinthians is that they are years into their newly found faith in Christ; yet they are still acting as if the good news is brand spanking new. They are more concerned with structural matters than they are a more Christ-like character.

For Bill and Rachel to bridge back to Christian community speaks to their spiritual maturity, but also to our own.

Jesus goes out to teach people about God and offer healing, in order to bring people into community.

The stories he tells reunite a wayward son to his father and family. He makes room for the least likely invited at the banquet table. He urges us to prepare good soil for our seeds and have patience for our fig trees.

Then … Jesus goes to the cross so that generations to come could be guaranteed a place IN the eternal community.

But, why wait, when we are God’s servants, co-laborers in Christ, building upon each other’s value, each in our own way a window into the kingdom.

How much richer is the body of Christ with Bill and Rachel doing life with us? How much more could God grow in and through us, all of us, if we were one?