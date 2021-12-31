Word on the Street: Join the holy spirit within the liminal space of our neighbors

Then, on the eve of an oncoming snowstorm, at a time when pandemic made congregate shelter an impossible offer, there was the night that he said “yes,” and followed me to the apartment that was waiting for him.

It was a little more than a month after my Christmas visit. It was my turn again to check in on our friend. Admittedly, I was quite exhausted from the day’s events. Fully expecting the same rejection, I almost didn’t stop. But on the slim chance my friend might choose a warm, dry bed vs. the snow on the way, I went anyway.

I found Jeremiah and about five others at the visitors center. He turned me down immediately and I went over to talk to the others for a few moments.

“Are you sure you won’t come with me?” I said once more before I left.

“Where exactly is it?” he said. I described the location as I tried to control the heart beats that had then leapt into my throat.

“OK. I’d like to give it a try,” he said.