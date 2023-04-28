My phone rang off the hook a few weeks ago.

Some of the calls were concerned citizens. Others were members of local government and public safety.

The police department received more than 75 calls and Micah heard from at least 20 people that a woman had perched herself at the gates of Idlewild.

She sat in a folding chair, all wrapped up in a coat with a blanket over her head on an 80-degree day.

Many people stopped to offer food, bottles of water, clothing. So much, that the orbit of real estate she occupied on the curbside grew within a short 24-hour period.

Our outreach staff went by.

Police and EMS responded.

Mental health workers visited her.

But this foreign sight in suburban Fredericksburg could not be moved.

Eventually, an officer called to strategize; but we determined there were no legal or emergent health concerns that would remove her from the site.

She had the freedom to be there, and for now Idlewild just might have a new gate ornament.

In his letter to people living in Roman-occupied Asia Minor, or what is now modern-day Turkey, Peter beckons his readers to assume a similar posture to a woman who plops herself at the gates of a highly visible, middle-class suburban neighborhood. He encourages them to embrace a freedom to stand firm in Christian identity, to remain steadfast, despite the push and prod from those who seek to move them on. Whether or not it is popular, causes others to believe them to be mentally ill, or makes them feel homeless, Peter calls his audience to be gate ornaments in a world that often cannot appreciate the truth in the sacrifice God has completed on their behalf.

We should note that Peter speaks from some gate ornament experience. He was a fisherman turned chief follower of Christ. He is the immovable rock on which Jesus says he will build the church. Although he becomes a primary spokesperson for Christianity, he did not always understand that role, even denying Christ in one of the most defining post-crucifixion moments.

He is also speaking to a group of people who have every reason to abandon their Christian identity. They are newly converted, and already facing trials as a result of what they stand for. History records that it will get worse before it gets better for these folks. Nero, the Roman Emperor at the time, would eventually cause a massive fire in their communities. He blamed the Christians, which led to massive persecution and suffering.

So Peter is reminding this community that they should not be moved by their suffering. He says that they should embrace it as a way of life and testament to their faith. “It will strengthen their faith and bring you honor on the day Jesus Christ returns.” (ch1 v6-7). That might mean we feel like strangers. In our own community, he says, but this is how we achieve hope for the future. Sharing in suffering as Christ shared the suffering of this world, is how we draw closer to God.

He even points out that other prophets have tried to tell them that there would be no suffering in salvation. That message was for you, he says, and not for God.

There are three suggestions Peter gives about living out a Christian identity in a world that often sees them as strangers.

1. Being a Christian means embracing our bodies as temporary residences in the world.

We are perishable, like gold or silver, he says. Other people or circumstances can destroy us; but physical existence is not the point of creation. We are but a vacation cabin, a time share, an Airbnb in which God can continue to dwell alongside humanity.

That new reality allows us to have a different relationship with God. No longer is the way to God rooted in rules written on stone tablets or the instructions of a perishable book. It is solidified in the imperishable love of God, a message written on our hearts and actualized in the death and resurrection of Christ.

2. In Christ, we gain a hope and life from God that is not available in the world.

Unlike our early bodies, the blood of Christ is imperishable. Now that it is done it cannot be undone. This was always the plan. As it says in verse 20, “Christ was chosen even before the world was created.” He was not revealed until now because we couldn’t understand it without thee fall, the wilderness, the death and resurrection—the suffering. The message says, God always knew he loved us that much.

Embracing that new life gives us an opportunity to make our perishable bodies into imperishable lives.

3. Peter says, we do this when we invest in the lives of others who are similarly perishable.

God is not an inactive tourist as a visitor to the Airbnb of us. As good hosts and tour guides, our ratings depend on how well we keep God occupied with all the things and people we encounter. The message version of this text says this means we “love one another, as if our lives depend on it.”

Being perishable is not an excuse to blend in with the scenery and wait for our demise, to go along with popular opinion, to avoid suffering. When we are Christians, the imperishable word of God that abides with us makes us more alive than we have ever known.

In a sermon called, “Abraham’s Continued Journey,” William Sloan Coffin describes a man who was very proud of his lawn. There was just this problem of dandelions that continued to sprout. The man tried everything to get rid of them. Eventually, he wrote to the Department of Agriculture with a long list of what he had tried. “What else can I do?” he asked. The reply eventually came and the man intently read the recommendation. “We suggest, you learn to love them.”

Standing firm in our identity as followers of Christ can indeed mean coming off as a dandelion in someone’s yard. It can make us an unwanted gate ornament on a busy thoroughfare in front of a perplexed middle-class neighborhood. But the death and resurrection of Jesus has given us all the permission we need to stand firm, wherever the imperishable life within us calls us to be. Quite possibly, it is other perishable lives that might be moved by the immoveable spirit within us.

Here's what happened to my gate ornament.

Of all the people who called and pleaded and pushed her to move, there was one who came and sat with her for four hours. They talked, negotiated, strategized. The love she experienced eventually convinced her to go to a hotel until we could come and discuss a bus ticket to her next desired location.

— The woman met compassion in her suffering.

— The community learned a lot about homelessness

— And we got a chance to tell a bigger story about the kind of Christian organization we are and our vision for the community we aspire to be.

All because of a simple woman whose imperishable spirit dwelled in a body that would not be moved.