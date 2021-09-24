Word on the Street: Look at the person behind the sign

In a church bible study one night, a woman talked of her encounter with a local panhandler.

“I saw him standing on the side of the road,” she said. “But I saw the sign, before I actually saw him.”

The experience left her wondering how simple human sensitivities could somehow overshadow the human suffering at play in what she saw. Her comments, however, acknowledged a key truth. With the sign, the man came across as disruptive, out of place and inconvenient. Without the sign, he may have otherwise gone invisible.

It occurs to me quite often, that it’s a whole lot easier to not see someone than acknowledge that they actually exist. Signs make us look. They ask us to do something, and we have to make a choice. Neither choice makes us feel much better about what we saw. If we give, we spend the rest of the day wondering what the person will do with the money. If we don’t give, our guilty conscious suggests that maybe there was more we could have done.

Human to human: We don’t like having to make that choice. It would be a whole lot easier if they would just keep their signs to themselves.