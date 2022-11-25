Word on the Street: Loving neighbor

A couple of formerly unhoused ladies have worked for several weeks to prepare a variety of apple concoctions. Apple sauce, apple pie, apple butter—you get it. Now that they have homes and kitchens, the recipes of their mothers and grandmothers have taken root in their own lives, and they seek to be a blessing to others.

The joy they have found turning literal fruit into gifts for friends and neighbors has gotten me thinking about the lifecycle of loving neighbor. We give love expecting nothing in return, or we receive it knowing we might never have means for repayment. When God is involved, return on investment is not always visible to the naked eye; but that does not leave the effort absent of miracles.

Who actually knows, for instance, how the battered man rescued by the Good Samaritan made use of his second chance at life? The story was never about the outcome; it was the action—the mercy—that mattered.

In his final sermon, Martin Luther King reminded that the difference between the Priest, the Levite and the Samaritan is how they finish the question of whether to engage meaningfully with someone’s suffering. Where the Priest and the Levite concluded, “what would happen to me?”; the Samaritan discerned, “what would happen to him?”

I’d venture to say, in our lives today, we make our own choices about how to engage with one another’s suffering. We have friends grieving the loss of spouses, parents or children. We have family members struggling with addiction. We have neighbors facing financial hardship. Members of our communities suffer from the effects of racism, mass incarceration, inflation and homelessness.

We know the battered man alongside the Jericho Road. Sometimes, we are the broken soul, desperately awaiting a Samaritan to come along and ask the right question. When mercy leads, it isn’t just the man in the ditch that finds healing. Everyone is transformed.

Because of the Samaritan’s bravery, the man survived, the Samaritan gained a new relationship, an innkeeper was invited into the story, and the tale became an important lesson to those Jesus was teaching about loving neighbor.

It is a Samaritan’s understanding of mercy that calls humanity to show up for one another even when it seems complex, risky or too time consuming. God never said, “approach, if and only if you have all the answers.” God never said, “approach, if and only if you can guarantee a positive outcome.” God never said, “approach, if and only if it makes logical sense.”

Instead, God leaves us in the mystery of one simple directive—approach. It is in our willingness to approach that holy space is created between God, us and neighbor.

One life at a time. One ministry at a time. It takes a LONG time, but the small and simple ways of God do eventually reveal the bigger picture.

Sometimes the result is as monumental as the chronically homeless couple who went from five years in a tent, to an apartment, to owning their own home. Sometimes it is as meaningful as the man who overcame a decade in prison to one day work in the same cold weather shelter where he once slept. Sometimes it is as special as the army veteran who lived 27 years on the street finally agreeing to move back indoors. Sometimes it is as profound as knowing the terminally ill woman, who lived out of a shopping cart most of her life, got to spend her final days in a home with a community who loved her.

Most times, it is as simple as a jar of apple butter made in the kitchen of a newly housed neighbor, presented as a gift to others, a symbol of hope, and evidence of belonging that had previously seemed unattainable.