Word on the Street: Loving thy neighbor

In search of freedom and opportunity, the first pilgrims immigrated to the foreign land of America in 1620.
They were prepared for great sacrifice, hard work, and whatever it took for their families to have the life they so desired. So difficult was the journey and the challenges of life in this new frontier, many of them died in the process.
How fitting then, is it for a country built on those initial dreams and losses to celebrate its 400th Thanksgiving at the peak of a discussion on how we should treat those who decide to immigrate to this country.
Before we move on from this year’s annual gathering, I hope that we can ponder a few perspectives:
1. No matter where you stand on immigration, you cannot deny that God calls us to the foundational responsibility of “loving thy neighbor” (Mark 12:31). Our generosity to the stranger, the person in need and the least, is clearly pivotal in almost every major world religion. When we care for any child of God, as we all are, we honor God’s image and demonstrate that we really mean what we say we believe.
2. Immigrants to this country are our neighbor, just as much as any other person in need. It is not OK to endorse a system where any human being must risk their lives to support their families. It is not OK to benefit from immigrant labor and not accept them as equals, with fair wages and adequate benefits. If we are to acknowledge this group as the neighbor God identifies, we must celebrate their differences, call an end to suffering in a land built by those who came here to relieve the same and find ways that they might live here free of violence and neglect.
3. We cannot fund solutions to all the ills and problems in other countries, but we can give opportunity to those who do come here to become healthy contributing members of our society. If we truly desire to love our neighbor, our immigrants, reform around this issue will include a clear and uncomplicated path to citizenship, support for family reunification, due process for people who arrive undocumented, special protections for those who flee persecution and a plan for the greatest country in the world to influence those lands where the same rights and freedoms here do not exist.
It is true that political and faith agendas may not always align. Still, people of faith are among those that the leaders making decisions were elected to serve. I call upon those leaders to acknowledge that faith’s moral obligations on this issue cannot be ignored in the decision making process.
Lest we not forget, that the original pilgrims had no more right to enter this land than those we now refer to as illegal immigrants. Yet, we celebrate their harvest each year and continue to honor them for what they helped this country become. Unless our families were here before the arrival of the first settlers, all of us are born of immigrants. May we suggest, perhaps, more greatness of this nation is to come from loving the stranger, embracing their differences and so modeling to the world how a truly free country takes care of its least.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.