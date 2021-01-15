Word on the Street: Many sides of love

The sealed door broke way to a stench of alcohol and rotting food. Weeks of laundry barely hid the minefield of beer cans that barricaded the pathway from the door to the bed. A days-old lump lay motionless on the mattress, breathing just enough to signal life.

Love is patient.

It wasn’t the first time, nor last that a neighbor would call with concern about our Micah friend’s well being. She often drank in hopes of never awaking from a self-medicated slumber. Time and again, we’d respond. We’d clean up, pick up and involve the right professionals. She’d reengage. The drinking would cease. She’d decide to succeed. And something would happen for the cycle to start all over.

Each time, the upswing would last longer than the one before. It was only in those times we had a chance of redirecting, solving and moving her forward. When she was on the street, cycles were so frequent that our time frame was sometimes only days before she’d disappear again. It took a solid two years before the income, the housing and necessary supports converged into stability. It was only then that the intervals between her downward spiraling would expand to weeks and months.

Love is kind.