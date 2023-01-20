Word on the Street: Meet others in the waters, even if we get soaking wet

In the summer of 2017, a speaker at a National Alliance to End Homelessness Conference presented a video on how systemic responses could make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurrent.

The video portrayed a drawing of a waterfall, representing all the people in a given community who lose their housing.

As the tape rolled, the artist erased parts of the waterfall and replaced it with buckets. Each bucket represented different kinds of service providers. Some focused on families, while others were more prepared for singles or special populations—like veterans, the mentally ill, LGBTQIA. One by one, the artist lined up street outreach programs, shelters, prevention efforts and housing initiatives—essentially making the point that all parts of a homeless system working together would stop the water (i.e. people) from trickling into the ravine (homelessness).

While the video’s message resonated with what I knew about “best practices” in working with the unhoused, lining up “buckets” to care for them was far too efficient for what I knew was true about the imperfect human lives that often face housing crisis.

Something was missing.

I have come to know homelessness beyond the laundry list of social problems that are often assigned to people who become displaced. It isn’t a housing problem. It isn’t for lack of jobs, sobriety, medication, credit score. Plenty of us, our friends and family, struggle with those things and never become homeless.

It is only when these struggles combine with a catastrophic loss of relationship that we begin to see our neighbors fall out of housing and wind up on the street.

So, my problem with these buckets—we’ll call them tangible interventions—is that they lead us to believe that love of God and love of neighbor can be actualized without getting wet. We can feed people, hand over the keys to a new apartment, make a job connection or schedule a doctor’s appointment and never fully know the person we are coming alongside. In fact, if we completely over-analyze this analogy, you might say we don’t need the water at all.

And that just doesn’t cut it when you understand that the common denominator among those who end up homeless relentlessly roots back to a breakdown in relationships.

Relationships are messy. Although they can’t exist without attention to the tangible, getting close means getting involved personally and meaningfully with God’s people. It is a willingness to get, head to toe, soaking wet. And there is no other organized entity, besides the church, that knows how to do that.

It all begins when Jesus wades into the water with John the Baptist in Matthew 3:13. Jesus was a man in whom God dwelt perfectly. He needed no Baptism to free him from sin. Yet, he chose to get wet—to assume solidarity with sinners—as an expression of God’s commitment to humanity. In doing so, he proclaimed a new covenant that includes those who feel most unworthy.

It is a turning point in God’s story. The Jordan River is a symbolic place that marks the the end of Hebrew captivity, an exit from the wilderness and a new beginning—an arrival in the promised land. John, the messenger of the God’s promise, as baptizer of Christ, the actualization of that promise, is also a passing of the baton.

Just as Jesus’ baptism reveals that the world has begun to move toward righteousness, encounters with the water thereafter mean accepting a baton of our own. Through baptism, we too receive the Spirit and we too are identified as beloved children of God. We are baptized with Christ and into Christ, so that God’s plan of righteousness might be fulfilled in us and through us.

Baptized believers have a responsibility to restore relationships to God, self, others, and creation. As Christ has done for us on God’s behalf, it is now our job to meet others in the waters of their own suffering, to be the hope and redemption that changes the world—even if it means we get soaking wet.

We may enter the water alone, but Christ’s solidarity in Baptism assures we do not leave that way. There is an entire kin-dom of God awaiting to surround us with a community of love and forgiveness, that we may grow in our trust of God, and be found faithful in our service to others.

With this reality in mind, I propose a different perspective on the waterfall.

Imagine we are gathered along the river bed for a church potluck—a community of baptized believers breaking bread and doing life together. Then, out of nowhere, we notice a steady flow of people floating downstream. Some members jump into the raging river to save them from drowning. They bring the people to safety, but the need just keeps coming. After weeks of doing this and setting up emergency interventions along the bank, a delegation decides they need to go up stream to figure out why all these people are ending up in the river. By the time the group reaches the source of the river, they find hundreds of thousands of people lined up at shelter doors and food banks. Some were sleeping on sidewalks, and far too many were not accessing any of these things. No one was claiming them. They were simply falling into the river.

Yes, we can (and should) advocate for changes in the systems that create these narratives.

We can line up buckets to catch people; and we can make better buckets.

But what if Christ’s solidarity with us in the baptismal waters actually meant something for how we lived out our love for God and love for neighbor? Might we claim all God’s people, including those who feel most unworthy, and build true communities along the riverbank.

What if our lives, our homes and our churches became the response?