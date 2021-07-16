Word on the Street: Missing pieces

Jesus had a few things to say about missing pieces.

If you lose a sheep, go find it (Luke 15:4-8). “There will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent.”

If you drop a coin, light a lamp and sweep the house until it is recovered (Luke 15: 8-10). Celebrate the reclaiming of what is lost, he says, for the rejoicing in heaven is the same as on earth when anything missing is found.

I have always heard these verses as God’s expectation for how we are to pursue relationship with God and one another. Until my friend explained her tattoo, however, I had not considered what these stories had to say about God’s pursuit of us, as well.

There are pieces in our lives that we simply cannot find on our own. When we accept those pieces might never be found, God, like the shepherd, keeps looking. When we assume our picture might always have a gaping hole, God, like the woman without her coin, stays up all night trying to find it.

Even when we do not know what the puzzle is supposed to look like, God does. And it is important to God that all the pieces find their way back to one another.