Ash Wednesday, 2018.

I was in Austin, Texas, visiting a tiny home community that had emerged from the learnings of the city’s food truck ministry. After many years of feeding people in camps throughout the city, those involved had been transformed by their relationships with unhoused neighbors and inspired to lean more deeply into being the community they needed.

Yes, it was a research excursion, for me. One that would lead to the eventual vision for Micah’s planned Jeremiah Community—a supportive neighborhood of small homes that our downtown churches now seeks to build in Fredericksburg for unhoused neighbors in our care.

But as I walked that day from the neighborhood’s community center to a small chapel, a sacred space on site where ashes were being imposed on neighbors and visitors alike, my eyes were opened to the wilderness that had brought me to this place and the ways my time there had prepared me to receive what I was now experiencing.

The wilderness is such a mysterious place. Sometimes we don’t even know we are in it, until we make our way out of it. We know we are going somewhere. But if we aren’t careful, we can walk past the same tree six times and never realize we are going in circles.

My son likes to play the Pokémon video games, where you have to catch different creatures and solve different puzzles. He will get so mad that he can’t beat the guard in front of the fort, which is the gateway to the next phase of the game. The only way he can get through is to retrace the steps he’s already traveled, until he finds the special weapon that can wager his passage. He doesn’t appreciate that much. But that time spent between one level and the next is critical to whatever battles he will have to fight in the next stage.

In the Bible, the wilderness is God’s space between levels. It was the Israelites season of preparation before they could embrace and appreciate what would be available to them once they reached the promised land. For Jesus, it is the location his identity would be acknowledged in baptism and the arena, in which temptation would sharpen his skills for battle. Likewise, the wildernesses in our own lives can teach us who we really are, show us what we are made of and ready us for whatever comes next.

The horrible rotten trick the wilderness plays is that it makes us think we are alone. In Matthew 4, the same spirit that descended on Jesus in baptism (one frame earlier) goes with Jesus into the wilderness. Some translations say the Spirit led him. The Message version says Jesus was taken by the spirit into the wilderness. No matter which way you analyze it, Jesus is in the wilderness because of God, not in spite of God.

But God is the tester in the story, not the tempter. Where a test seeks to bring out the best in us, a successful temptation will bring out the worst. God tested others before Jesus—asking Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac, allowing Satan to torment Job, presenting the Israelites with various trials in their journey out of Egypt. Not everyone passes the test; but in each case, God is rooting for success where the tempter hopes for failure.

As much as we would like to say goodbye to the pain and suffering that comes from temptation there is no test without the tempter. And we need the test to become all that we were created to be.

A journey into the wilderness and back out again is, therefore, the story of how we are moving toward the realm of God; and how are we tempted to work against the values and practices of that realm.

We, like Christ, have to spend some time in the wilderness to prove that we are trustworthy—that we are not going to abandon God as we level up. God has underestimated our imperfections before. We once had the keys to the kingdom, a home in a garden, a job to cultivate and care for creation and all that we would ever need; but we lacked the tools to resist the things that drew us away from God. Our lack of preparation got us evicted. It made us homeless, wandering in a wilderness searching and yearning for a way back home.

If Revelation 21 tells us anything, God’s deepest desire is to put things back the way they were supposed to be — to abide with us, to make suffering ancient history. But God needs our help to prepare the world to be a dwelling place that looks more like the kingdom imagined in the very beginning. And so, the Spirit who leads Jesus also takes us into the wilderness as a sort of “pre-game” to an eventual calling to deliver some of God’s biggest dreams for humanity.

The three temptations experienced by Jesus are examples of how the church might succumb to ways of the world in place of God.

Be relevant, the tempter offers. “Man shall not live by bread alone,” Jesus says. Value is measured by authenticity (the source of our love), not transactions.

Be amazing, the tempter prods. “Do not put the Lord your God to the test,” Jesus responds. Success is not a question of how high, how much or how incredible the action, but how well we trust God in moments that seem impossible.

Be all-powerful, the tempter goads. “Worship the Lord your God and serve him only,” Jesus answers. My power comes from connection (love of God and love of neighbor) not domination.

Jesus’ resists temptation because of his attention to God’s voice. He then leaves the wilderness wiser, stronger and more adept to parsing out the many voices that call for our allegiance. Just as God joined Jesus, Christ’s experience in the wilderness solidifies his solidarity with us in our own.

As I walked to the chapel in Austin five years ago, I stopped to chat with a man in a wheelchair. He had lived under the bridge for half a decade before the Community First Village! welcomed him home. Instead of worrying about his safety, his greatest concern that day was getting to the art workshop to continue working on some paintings that he could sell for income in the community store.

I ran into another lady, Tracy, who had shared her story in one of our sessions. She found escape from prostitution and addiction in the stability found in her small, manageable home. She too walked to the chapel that day. The woman who joined her was struggling with her own sobriety and Tracy was being her friend.

By the time I returned to the community center, they had set up a dog training class to teach the many pet owners in the community how to care for their animals, many of which served as emotional support and a different source of community.

All I could think about was our neighbors back home. How they too knew the asset of community, but needed their own space, a key, opportunities to share their gifts and engage meaningfully with people who had chosen to be part of their lives.

I had come to Austin with questions. All the practical things had run their course. It turns out that the problems of an unhoused neighbor who becomes housed just evolve to look more like the rest of us … They get lonely. They get overwhelmed by responsibility. They age or get sick. They get their hearts broken. They feel unworthy, incapable and despondent. They wallow in their past. They get stuck in their trauma. They confront the tempter in wildernesses of their own lives.

And our call to care for them was beyond housing, a job, proper health care or even the best conglomeration of basic needs. As the spirit accompanied Jesus into his wilderness and Christ shares the liminal space with us, our neighbors needed a community to come alongside and do life with them. So that that they too could move toward the kingdom.