Have you ever heard the phrase: Not all who wander are lost?

Moses meets God in a place that is between mountains in the wilderness.

Jesus and the disciples do nothing but wander as they deliver help, healing and good news throughout their ministry.

And much like those who have come before us, we find that the journey of our lives is a whole lot more like the space between—the liminal space—than a clear-cut beginning, middle and end.

Jesus challenges the disciples as he reveals his destiny to find their life by losing it—to take up their cross and follow. The literal act of cross carrying, of course, being the moments that remain for a person on their way to execution—the liminal time between life, death, heaven and earth.

Moses would not be the same after encountering God between the mountain and wilderness. The disciples would not be the same after the death and resurrection of Christ. None of us are the same after experiencing something significant in between peaks and valleys in our lives.

I am often in awe of what I see emerge from the liminal space of our neighbors who have slept with their backs against the ground. Their shared suffering is often not appreciated by those outside of it; but there is a gift of community and shared story that emerges from that experience.

I began thinking about this gift of community after an experience I had on a recent trip to Montana. My colleagues and I were spending a few days in “The Treasure State” learning from others from around the country who use a unique approach to employing people with disabilities.

On the last day of our trip, we joined a group of eight new friends to venture up to a natural hot spring that fed into the Lochsa River. It was about a mile hike into the woods, and an interesting look at Montana forestry. Part of the trail had actually been engulfed by forest fires in the preceding months, while other parts were fully decked out with tall skinny pine trees.

Our group was the one that opted not to go to the hot springs the day before because the wildly different temperatures in the mountains had been a full 10 degrees hotter. The reason, we would realize, is that a significant thunderstorm was rolling into the area. And signs of it quickly appeared just as we reached the spring.

Regardless, we sat for a good 30 to 45 minutes enjoying the spring as the clouds rolled in.

Finally, we decided the storm had gotten close enough. We packed up to leave; but just as we hit the tree line, we were pummeled by pea-size hail. As hail turned to a torrential downpour, the path turned into a creek bed and we slipped and slid all over the trail.

Having packed up quickly, I was still in flip-flops and a bathing suit. And it was raining so hard I thought I had lost my contacts!

The wind picked up—and that’s when we heard the cracking.

Those tall skinny pine trees began to fall across the river. Branches and tree trunks were snapping in so many directions it was hard to know whether to turn back or press on.

Thankfully, someone in the group was smart enough to pull us together and keep us safe in that space between the hot springs and the safety of our vehicle. When began to move again, the gifts and care of a community weathering the storm together were all the more apparent as we climbed over and under all the trees on the path that might have otherwise crushed us.

When we got back to the lodge, we must have told the story of our near-death experience 100 times. It was clear that this group who arrived on Sunday as strangers were no longer just connected by our work and place. We had a shared story. We had become battle buddies, journeying and surviving together in between places.

It was an experience, and no one could walk away unchanged.

God’s story is similarly packed with suffering and survival, trees falling, mud sliding and hail pelting. But the beautiful thing is that none of us are called to participate in that story alone.

Moses had Aaron, Jesus had the disciples and we have one another.

It is this sentiment that Paul draws us to in Romans 12: 9-21. He is telling us how to be good battle buddies, as we navigate the mountain and the wilderness, as we carry our cross, as we move forward together in the times God feels absent from us.

Be genuine, he says.

Be zealous, don’t quit when it gets hard.

Demonstrate compassion, a word that literally means to suffer with one another.

Seek peace and harmony. As the message version of the text is translated, “see the beauty in everyone.”

Pursue goodness. We get the best of evil when we are bound together by good.

We who wander are not lost. It is the search that defines us. It is the suffering that shapes us. It is often in our wandering that we find one another, and a God who yearns to occupy the space between us all.