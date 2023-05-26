Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My children like this popular YouTube cartoon called "CoComelon." It features a family that sings various songs as they go about day-to-day things.

In one clip, there’s a song they sing as they are headed out on a long roadtrip.

Are we there yet? The kids say. Not yet! Respond the parents.

The parents then re-direct the family away from the final destination and refocuses them on all the many things there are to appreciate and engage with as they travel — the eagle, the lake, the rainbow.

Keep this song in your mind and consider what is happening in Acts 1. The time has come for Jesus to reach his final destination. Naturally, the disciples want to know, what that means for them. What the Jews have always expected from a coming messiah is a rescuing from their oppressors, a raising up of God’s chosen people. So, their question for a leaving Jesus is none other than, “Are we there yet?”

Oh those disciples, will they ever get past their earthly righteousness in order to see the Godly kingdom Jesus has been showing them all along?

Jesus response to their “Are we there yet?” question is (of course) “Nope. Not yet!” You don’t need to know when you will get there, he says. The destination is actually out of your control. But there is power, purpose and a promise Jesus will leave with them to guide a journey that did not include his physical presence.

Let me break that down.

Jesus says the disciples will not have authority, but they will have power.

President George Bush Sr. enjoyed golf, even if he wasn’t good at it. After leaving the presidency he noticed how many people can actually beat you at golf when you are no longer president. Those he played with while president had the power to win even then, but they chose to give it to he who had authority!

Whereas authority is wrapped up in titles, badges and stature, power speaks to influence. We can choose whether to accept it or not. We can opt to give it away or not. We can use it for good or for evil. Authority is a position that can make something happen, while power rests within something.

For the days following Christ’s return to heaven, the power left with us will be called the Holy Spirit.

Jesus also says the disciples' purpose is not waiting, but witnessing.

When my son was 3, we were in a car accident together. I was going through a traffic light when out of nowhere another car T-boned us in the intersection. I was in such shock that I began to second-guess whether I had the green light. A woman who had seen the accident came up to me, handed me her card and said, “I can’t stay but here’s my number, have the officer call me. I’ll be your witness.” She could have waited until later. She could have done nothing. But that wouldn’t have helped to identify the truth in the situation.

Witnessing means truth-telling, even if it means confronting authority. They sit on a witness stand. They give report in a crime. They say amen in church—can I get a witness! Jesus is telling the disciples not to wait for him, but move forward with what they have seen. To be the voice of truth against those who continue to oppress people.

That combination of power and purpose is what will make way for the promise.

It is the disciples' witness to the miracle of Jesus, passed down over centuries to all of us, that actually brings in the kingdom God desires for humanity. It was the disciples' willingness to continue complicating the narrative of the empire that crucified Jesus, that grew the Christian church. The people were looking for a voice of truth against the authority that proclaimed peace and prosperity while oppressing those of lower status.

The disciples' deployment of both power and purpose is what will actually move the world back toward right relationship with God. And we can continue that work, as well.

The work Jesus came to do did not leave with him. In fact, after he leaves, the angels appear and call out, “You men of Galilee, get your head out of the clouds”—naming them as the insignificant outsiders they were in that time. They could have just as easily have said, you ex-offender, you unhoused neighbor, or any other marginalized group … that thought they had someone who had come to save them, only to realize Jesus came to teach them how to save one another.

So, are we there yet?

Not yet!

Get your head out of the clouds. Look at where we are. Won’t you look with me and tell me what you see on the journey to God’s kingdom.

I see people carrying the power of the holy spirit

I see the purpose of those who have witnessed the risen Christ

I see the promise of God’s kingdom that continues to reveal itself, even today.