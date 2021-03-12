Word on the Street: One man's gift fuels drive to help others

Many who care for marginalized neighbors in our community will remember Dr. Andy Moore. Andy had an identity, not only as a local dentist, but as someone wiling to respond when an uninsured person had a tooth emergency.
Andy understood how much healthy teeth mattered for someone to embrace their fullness in the image of God. I cannot tell you how many times I saw him take a grumpy, defeated soul from debilitating pain to a place of hope and peace. Andy offered up his God-given gift of dentistry to make new the many in our community who could not afford care.
Without his help, our neighbors’ gifts would have been limited and their lives likely cut short by the complications that can come from failing teeth. Fredericksburg lost a true servant of both God and neighbor when Andy died from a heart attack in 2019.
Another of Andy’s distinctive traits was his love for PT Cruisers. He bought one of the first models when they hit the market in 2001, and he was hooked. When Andy died, he left behind a beautiful two-toned 2010 model with a thin red stripe. His wife, Janet, couldn’t part with the car for some time; but when she heard the story of a man named George and his car troubles, she was inspired to continue sharing Andy’s love for neighbor by gifting him the car.
“It’s what Papa would have wanted,” she said.
As I drove George to the DMV to transfer the title, we talked a bit about what the car meant to him. He was excited about the job opportunities that a reliable vehicle would bring and the freedom that comes from not having to depend on others for transportation. But his ideas for how those wheels would make a difference did not stop there. George saw the many ways the car could help others with rides, maintenance projects and resources that would not only work to his benefit, but that of others and also God.
“I want to give back to God what God has given me,” he said. “When are we going to start tithing at Street Church?”
In his newfound stability and growing identity as a leader within the Micah community, George recognized that even the few resources he did have were not his alone. We talked about the many forms of giving and that not all of our neighbors were at the same place in their spiritual and economic identity.
“If we are going to take up an offering,” I told him, “we have to find a way that everyone feels that they have something to give.”
Street Church is a growing body of currently and formerly homeless, and those who love them, who worship on Sunday and do life together as an expression of faith in community. We have taken great care with Street Church to affirm gifts, build confidence and encourage strengths. Although we appreciate the value of traditional functions of church, there are some components, such as an offering, that haven’t yet made sense to incorporate.
George’s wisdom, however, got us all thinking about when and how our community might be ready.
The scriptures take us through several considerations of what it means to find new life and new identity in relationship with God. Abram and Sarai became Abraham and Sarah in their new understanding of God’s plans for them (Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16). The disciples learned the sacrifice that would be required in fully embracing their identity as followers of Christ (Mark 8:31-36).
Likewise, it is abundantly apparent in working with our neighbors that they too can pursue and claim their identities if given the opportunity to learn they are worthy.
George offered a special testimony to our community that following Sunday.
“I was on the wrong path for a long time,” George said. “People tried to tell me, but I didn’t listen. I had this woodpecker pecking at me all the time to get into trouble.”
“That’s the devil,” someone said.
“Yeah, well, I call him woodpecker,” George responded.
When he ended up alone and on the street, one of our most chronically homeless men was the first person to take George in. They slept under the bridge together “and he gave me the encouragement to move forward,” George said. The pandemic saw to it that both the man and George would make their way to a hotel for shelter.
“Street Church just started showing up, and I would go,” George said. “At first I was there, but I wasn’t really there. Over time I felt at home, and that means I was getting closer to God. Finally, God said ‘enough’ and that made me realize I cannot stay on the road I was on.”
George shared the many ways he knows that God has been with him since he was a child. “I didn’t know then, but I know now that I wouldn’t have made it without God,” he said. “God got me here to give me a chance to say thank you Lord for giving me all these years.”
Another of our other neighbors responded to George. “You know that a woodpecker makes a hole in wood,” he said. “What is so significant is that now, he’s pecking against steel. God is steel. And the woodpecker is not succeeding because he can peck a hole in wood, but he cannot peck a hole in steel.”
“And that’s why I need to give back anything I can give,” George said. “It can be money, ourselves, food. We all have something. I’m giving from my heart, not from my pocket because I don’t have a lot in my pocket.”
That Sunday, we began a new tradition at Street Church—a change offering. The basket passed among the crowd as an invitation to our community to share either the change in their pocket or a change in their heart with God.
When the service ended, George made more good use of his new identity as a man with wheels. The man he slept with under the bridge and a man George looked after when they stayed together at the cold weather shelter climbed into that PT Cruiser and he took them all home.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.