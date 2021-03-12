Word on the Street: One man's gift fuels drive to help others

As I drove George to the DMV to transfer the title, we talked a bit about what the car meant to him. He was excited about the job opportunities that a reliable vehicle would bring and the freedom that comes from not having to depend on others for transportation. But his ideas for how those wheels would make a difference did not stop there. George saw the many ways the car could help others with rides, maintenance projects and resources that would not only work to his benefit, but that of others and also God.

“I want to give back to God what God has given me,” he said. “When are we going to start tithing at Street Church?”

In his newfound stability and growing identity as a leader within the Micah community, George recognized that even the few resources he did have were not his alone. We talked about the many forms of giving and that not all of our neighbors were at the same place in their spiritual and economic identity.

“If we are going to take up an offering,” I told him, “we have to find a way that everyone feels that they have something to give.”