Word on the Street: Opening doors on the quest for mercy

When my friend Lisa tells her story of coming to Micah for the first time, it starts with Sandra Dee.

Sandra was a 9-pound Chiweenie (Chihuahua/dachshund mix) and one of few things Lisa had escaped with in a horrendous domestic violence event that preceded her homelessness.

“Sandra Dee ran on into Trinity church, down in the bottom there where Micah was originally located, the first time I came there. I was really not sure what I was doing at the time,” Lisa says. “She ran right in there where we were having doughnuts. I was scared because I had never been homeless, and there goes Sandra Dee all up in there with you.”

In the eight years that Lisa would spend on the street, Sandra would earn quite the notoriety among the homeless population and also within the places that Lisa would go for help.

Sandra was small enough that Lisa could easily carry her in a green satchel on her shoulder and no one would even know she was there. Only once did Lisa leave Sandra behind at camp, but she never took that chance again after learning that little paw could easily work her way out of the tent and get lost for several hours.

Despite the circumstances that brought Lisa to the street, she carried a deep shame about decisions she had made; and she grieved deeply the life that she had lost. As Lisa says, she went from living in Lake of the Woods, having a home, two children and an upward moving career at Ruby Tuesday to standing on the side of the road while the police waited for she and others to get all their stuff out and move to another campsite.

“I lost everything, everything that told my story,” she says. Furniture, cars, family photographs, all of her children’s belongings—everything that gave her an identity and reminded of who she was before becoming homeless, was gone.

Except, of course, for Sandra Dee.

On the outside, Lisa was one of the roughest, toughest women I have ever seen live on the street. She didn’t come asking for help a whole lot. When she did, it was often with great fanfare, and she rarely left our building without getting in a fight with someone.

At the same time, the chronically homeless population really came to depend on Lisa. Those she camped with affectionately called her “the warden” for the various ways she doled out responsibilities, picking up the trash, hustling up the money, putting food stamp cards together to buy groceries for the group and vacuuming the dirt so they could track unexpected footprints in the camp.

“I needed someone to need me,” Lisa says of that time in her life. Yet, it would be many years and a lot more trauma before Lisa would admit she needed other things, as well.

“I didn’t want deal with what had happened to me,” she says. “I wasn’t goin’a come for no help until I was ready. I just didn’t wanna waste nobody’s time.”

Under that cold, hard shell of person that Lisa showed up as, there was a child of God who had come to define her very existence by her own belief that she was unworthy of mercy. Sandra, therefore, became a buffer between Lisa’s own self-loathing existence and a world that unapologetically cancels anyone and anything that doesn’t conform.

Lisa would be having the hardest day, like the first day she wandered into Micah to admit she was homeless; and cute, precious little Sandra would draw everyone’s attention away from the angry, unruly owner who trailed behind. When Lisa couldn’t find mercy in either the world or her own heart, Sandra found it for her. She sniffed it out, like a pack of dog treats hidden in a pile of presents on Christmas morning.

I like the imagery of Jesus on a similar quest for mercy when he comes all the way down from the mountaintop in Luke 6 and joins the people in the lowest place, a flat, level plain, to teach and preach about God’s vision for a new world. Example by example, Jesus moves his audience away from their natural responses to traditional wrongdoing and toward an ever-reconciled community.

Love those who hate you.

Ask blessings upon those who curse you.

Turn the other cheek to someone who slaps you.

Lend money without expecting to be paid back.

When you encounter places seemingly absent of mercy, do the opposite.

It was always unsettling, mind you, the way that Sandra would meander into the middle of things when Lisa showed up. She’d jump in my lap and press her little nose against mine no matter what I was doing or to whom I was talking. It was tempting to get mad, push her away or get real with Lisa about controlling that dag’gone dog.

But there was also something unifying about the way Sandra broke down barriers between Lisa and anyone she came in contact. She created small moments of mercy, just like those Jesus describes here, that would have been quite difficult for Lisa to achieve on her own in a world that would have quickly written her off.

It begs the question actually, as to why we so often need a Sandra in our lives to challenge us to respond differently to the unsettling circumstances and sometimes unsettling people in our paths.

Just as Lisa’s inability to forgive herself crafted a persona that seemed so unforgiveable to others, the mercy we are willing to demonstrate to ourselves often defines how much we are willing to be merciful to others.

Through his rapid-fire succession of mercy moments in Luke 6, Jesus calls us to actively resist the wicked through a blatant and overwhelming commitment to God’s goodness.

There are massive moments of mercy in our biblical narrative. But right here in this passage, Christ’s examples are so practical, real, tangible and achievable that we cannot walk away without wondering if, in fact, the Kingdom of God is actually within our reach.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.