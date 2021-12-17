Word on the Street: Passing on joy meaningfully to others

Mark surrendered, and she changed his sheets.

Later in the day, I returned with some brand-new pillows. For the first time in many weeks, Mark was curled up in bed, fast asleep.

If I were to expand upon the woman’s story, you would know that she too had many years in which she could see the things she thought she could be, but never thought she could touch it. She was homeless long before there ever was a Micah Ecumenical Ministries. It was a time when our neighbors who did not fit neatly into other systems of support counted solely on the downtown churches to survive in their tents, abandoned buildings, cars and other places not meant for human habitation.

It took people, a body of Christ, joining with God in her wilderness, time and again, more than 15 years and counting, for her to become the now prophetic voice speaking into Mark’s life on that day. It was a people, not unlike those who gathered to be baptized by the prophet John in Luke 3:7-18, that saw the wilderness of unmet need on the doorsteps of the downtown churches, and went in search of a new hope and a different way.