Word on the Street: Passing on joy meaningfully to others

Mark’s room was a disaster.
So much so that, when I took two of our neighbors to help him clean it, he wouldn’t let us in. After a bit of convincing, he collapsed on the bed and cried big 63-year-old man tears.
I sat and talked with him as the couple got to work, tossing trash, spraying for bugs and bagging laundry.
“I know you think I’m worthless, dirty and good for nothing,” Mark began.
I furrowed my brow and shook my head. Before I could interrupt, he rattled on. “I used to be something. I worked security. I took care of my mother. Then, she died. I was never the same after that. I can’t get my head straight. I haven’t slept in days. It’s like I can see the things I’m supposed to be, but my sadness just won’t let me touch it.”
For several minutes, Mark continued listing the many things he could have been.
By this point, the couple was about done. “Can we change your sheets before we leave?” the woman asked.
“No, no. You’ve done enough,” he replied.
She insisted.
Mark resisted.
The woman then bent to Mark’s level and got within a few inches of his face. “Look,” she said. “I know you feel like you aren’t worth anything right now. I was homeless for a long time. I had trouble staying clean. I lost my family. I knew what I was capable of, but at the time I never thought it could get any better. What I know now is, joy is always ours even when we think we are farthest from the things we could have been.”
Mark surrendered, and she changed his sheets.
Later in the day, I returned with some brand-new pillows. For the first time in many weeks, Mark was curled up in bed, fast asleep.
If I were to expand upon the woman’s story, you would know that she too had many years in which she could see the things she thought she could be, but never thought she could touch it. She was homeless long before there ever was a Micah Ecumenical Ministries. It was a time when our neighbors who did not fit neatly into other systems of support counted solely on the downtown churches to survive in their tents, abandoned buildings, cars and other places not meant for human habitation.
It took people, a body of Christ, joining with God in her wilderness, time and again, more than 15 years and counting, for her to become the now prophetic voice speaking into Mark’s life on that day. It was a people, not unlike those who gathered to be baptized by the prophet John in Luke 3:7-18, that saw the wilderness of unmet need on the doorsteps of the downtown churches, and went in search of a new hope and a different way.
What our downtown churches found in that wilderness has been a whole lot more than a people unworthy or incapable of being helped. It is clear now, that the vision we were being called to embrace was always about bringing people home—not just to a house, but to a home. Yet, it was the simple acts of leaving our sanctuaries and sharing survival resources with some of the most outcast neighbors in our community that put us on a journey to discovering a new reality, where even those in exile can access Shalom—a making right, or joy, in relationships with God, self, others and creation.
When John the Baptist says to the people who have gathered with him in the wilderness, “bear fruits worthy of repentance,” he isn’t just talking about cleaning our closets of unwanted coats and making sure people have enough food to eat.
That’s only how the journey begins.
Simple acts of justice, kindness and humility, while critical conduits to relationship, teach us what more our neighbors need and issue an ongoing invitation to love them better.
There was a time, for instance, that we would work with our collective congregations to provide sleeping bags as a home to survive the winter.
We could do more together than we could ever do apart. And those sleeping bags, meals in fellowship halls, and connections with our congregations allowed us to meet and know people we may have never understood, otherwise.
Those relationships didn’t let us off the hook, however. Instead, they invited us deeper into a wilderness of signs, symbols and experiences, evidence of a God who envisioned more for us and our neighbors than anyone could ask or imagine.
New realities relentlessly beg the question that the crowds ask in response to John’s conviction, “What then should we do?”
There are people in our community who are not being cared for.
“What then, should we do?”
We have fed them and clothed them and sheltered them.
“What then, should we do?”
We have cared for them when they are sick, and housed them and helped them earn income.
“What then, should we do?”
We have created spaces where they can be long and be loved.
“What then, should we do?”
As I look back, I can’t help but think God has been preparing a way for the churches of Fredericksburg to build a “house” of sorts, where all are truly welcome, for a very long time.
This is the moment we realize loving neighbor is more than a coordinated effort to help people survive.
We are beloved community, Christian people relentlessly wandering into the wilderness of our neighbors’ lives, asking the right questions, and searching for signs, symbols and experiences that point to a messiah who gracefully leads us back to the way things were always meant to be.
It isn’t just the “fix its,” the “social-worky” things, the collaborations and tangible resources shared with neighbor that reveal the kingdom. It is coming alongside the most unlikely characters in our community, knowing that God is already at work in their lives and creating a space where the fruit deep inside of them can be realized, as well.
The wilderness question now beckons us to consider not just the necessary—the tents the sleeping bags and so forth—but the extraordinary needs of neighbors. Might they someday have a place where home is more than four walls, a roof and a case manager, but a community that encourages, connects and supports them in becoming all that they were created to be. Might joy in their lives be more than something they know is available, but cannot yet touch. Might it be something they actually experience and pass on meaningfully to others.
Our current and former unhoused neighbors are far too familiar with the wilderness. When they run out of relationships they live separated from society, exiled to a place of judgement and distress. What we’ve continued to learn, however, is that the more their house becomes a home, the more their lives are defined by a future rather than their past. Success, then, moves away from what we can dream for them toward a place where they believe they have the right to dream for themselves. It is then that neighbors, like the woman in this story, can look back and be proud of what they are becoming rather than ashamed of what they were and what they have lost.
Our responsibility is to go with them as they journey back to the fullness of their creation. In God’s world, the question was never a matter of their worthiness, it is whether they were loved.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.