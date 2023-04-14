For several weeks this year, a pastoral leader from one of the downtown churches gathered with a group of neighbors that we have come to call Micah Street Church.

Some of those gathered slept at the cold weather shelter this winter. Others bedded down in a tent or walked the street until they could find a corner of pavement to nod off for a few hours. Some in attendance catch a ride on a bus sent to their house. Although they are indoors now, and no longer homeless, Micah knows them and has relationship with them because of the time they too spent living in places never meant for human habitation.

Whatever sleeping arrangement they come from, those gathered at 1915 Charles Street on Sundays share the experience of homelessness. They come for reasons that are probably not so different than anyone’s reason for participating in Christian community.

What I want to say to you, then, is how you understand a problem … drives how you are going to respond.

Think about it.

Jesus goes out to teach people about God and offer healing, in order to bring people into community.

The stories he tells reunite a wayward son to his father and family. He sends us after the lost sheep even when there are 99 more to watch over. He makes room for the least likely invited at the banquet table. He urges us to prepare good soil for our seeds and have patience for our fig trees. He saves the broken man from the side of the road and gets him to an inn where he can be cared for in community.

Then … Jesus goes to the cross so that generations to come could be guaranteed a place in the community, even in eternity.

God understood the problem as a separation that began with the fall; and you can’t beat the world back into connection. God had to join us. Jesus is a response.

Our churches have been caring for neighbors as Micah Ministries for 18 years now. That’s as many years as there are miles to the treacherous Jericho Road of the Good Samaritan story.

There were “Priests and Levites” that came before us and offered a different response to same battered people. A response that said they were something to be afraid of. A response that said their problems were too complex. No matter how you look at it, a lack of response IS a response. And that left our neighbors groaning for mercy at the doorsteps of our churches.

Our downtown churches responded a little more like a Samaritan — feeding people, opening up for showers, having church secretaries function as pseudo-case managers when they needed to sort through paperwork. Eventually, we realized the body of Christ could do more together than we could ever do apart. We hoisted our broken people on an ecumenical donkey, and we began this journey that has become Micah Ecumenical Ministries.

The thing about a journey is that it is often full of problems. That’s a big reason so many people died or gave up on the Jericho Road. It had so many problems that the people who traveled it lost sight of their intended destination. When all you see is suffering, you either avoid it or succumb to the suffering yourself. But when you see the road for what it is, a path between two points, you know that suffering cannot last forever; and how you walk makes the difference.

It is the passage from Micah 6, our organization’s namesake, that we have depended to show us the way. It is the words “do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with God,” that have guided our steps.

Not unlike those of Micah’s time, there were people 18 years ago and still today thinking the Jericho Road can be tackled with the things of this world — a good pair of boots and a backpack. But the moment they encounter a problem, they start digging in what they brought with them for solutions — How many? What kind? What’s the cost?

As Micah says to the Hebrew people in chapter 6, “did you forget your training?”

Here’s God: I brought you out of Egypt. I sent you tour guides in Moses, Aaron and Miriam. I saved you from slaughter. I have showed you what is good, offering righteous acts when you didn’t earn it and didn’t deserve it, and you forgot.

Here’s the People: OK, I got some cows. I got some oil. How about some rams. What about my kid, take the kid.

God …

I’ll say it again. How you understand the problem, drives how you are going to respond.

Be it homelessness, the Jericho Road or resolving matters in God’s courtroom, the problem never had anything to do with what’s in our backpack. It is remembering what we have been shown, and showing others accordingly.

Here’s how we’ve learned to break it down at Micah.

Justice (God’s Justice) is giving people what they need, not what they deserve. It is speaking for those who have no voice. It is working for a world where all people have the opportunity to fully develop the gifts God has placed in them.

Mercy (Loving Kindness) is the deepest love that can be experienced. It is the always pursuing, never give up on you, relentless love of God.

Walking Humbly with God is the attitude we have as we are doing those two things. Can we encounter our neighbor (always) as if they were our own son or daughter; just as God has done for us.

So, as I make my rounds in the pulpits of the Micah congregations and pastoral leaders from the different churches pay a visit to Micah Street Church, the image that pops into my head is a needle piercing the skin of a gaping open wound that must be stitched back together for life to endure.

When Pharoah wanted to keep people from pursuing change, he would create division. A gaping open wound would emerge among them. People would start digging in their own backpacks for survival vs. looking to one another for solutions.

How they understood the problem, inspired their response. And it kept them from being the church.

Every time we claim community and the neighbors that are a part of it, we choose justice, show mercy and exude an attitude of abundance — and another stitch is made. We remember our training, and we acknowledge a kin-dom of God, in which no body is home until all of us are.