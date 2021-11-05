Word on the Street: Saints

Many of us remember fondly her insistence that she have the opportunity to ride a motorcycle before she died. There was no use trying to convince her that it wasn’t safe or she wasn’t well enough. She needed it to happen. Luckily, one of our longtime volunteers and motorcycle extraordinaire had just the connection—a friend with a bike and a side car who was happy to take her for a ride.

Another thing that Cathy felt strongly about was that we help track down her family. She was one of four siblings, but they lived in different parts of the country and had all lost touch with one another over the last 25 years.

Many in the Micah community are often so estranged from family that they don’t have or think it important to list an emergency contact. When they die, that often means there is no one who can legally claim their body, write an obituary, hold a funeral or bury them. Micah is often the recipient of our neighbors’ ashes many months later when their cremains have been turned over to the local police department as unclaimed property.

In recent years, we have worked to rectify that pattern with community notice of our neighbors’ passing, funerals and burials in various church cemeteries. That was not always the case in Cathy’s day, and she saw to it to teach us how we could walk them to the grave and go on to remember them quite differently.