Word on the Street: Spiritual leprosy

By the time we reach the 13th Street tunnel, conveniently situated beneath Hilton’s primary city hotel, Philly’s homeless neighbors have staked out their beds about every 10 to 20 pavement stones apart. An elderly woman in gray running pants assumes a meditative position on a single blue blanket. A young black man casually strolls to the remaining vacancy with large pieces of cardboard under his arm. A band of youngsters crowds together in a designated spot farther up. With a book bag for a pillow and belly for a mattress, a plump man at the end of the tunnel has already been rocked to sleep by the soft roar of the underpass.

While brokenness of this kind pretty consistently populates my world, nothing like a visit to a major city pours ice cold water on my temptation for complacency.

What I cannot get past is the acceptance from thousands who walk the metropolitan streets each day. People without homes become wallpaper, props and even entertainment against the vast hustle and excitement of the city. Each of us have our individual agenda, getting to work, making it to happy hour and even I on the particular evening described am so ready to be home. But is this even possible, I wonder, if we are all created as a single body that belongs to God.