Did you know that stones could live?

Chevrolet thinks you’ll buy a car if you know it’s “like a rock.”

Rolling stones gather no moss, so why not name your band after it.

And I’ll tell you what ... after learning this last week that my five years of back pain has amounted to kidney stones, I can assure you that stones DO live!

In our street community, stones have become a meaningful practice in our worship life. We use them on Sunday as symbols of our offerings. We write our friends names on them and take them with us at funerals. They remind us of our baptism—how the water washes relentlessly over our jagged edges, smoothing and shaping us into something new.

Stones also symbolize the struggle of our unhoused neighbors. They wear on their backs when they sleep against the ground. They are obstacles to trip over. They are boulders in our paths. It may not be literal stones hurled in this day and age; but our neighbors still feel the sting of words, actions, looks and stereotypes that beat them down just for living out in front of everybody.

The difference between a stone that lifts us up and a stone that brings us down, 1 Peter 2 says, is a matter of our perspectives.

Where we perceive rejection — God uses us.

Take a crucifixion site that symbolized ridicule to disbelievers; it was a location of saving work to those who believe.

Consider those who saw Jesus as an obstacle; while others saw and appreciated the doors he was opening.

The perspective in which we approach the world is like choosing a cornerstone for a building, the perfect 90-degree angle that will determine how well the walls align. Peter says that those without God’s perspective are likely to reject the most important stone in the building. Whereas, those who adopt God’s perspective are used to build a firmer foundation.

Where we perceive humiliation — God chooses us.

Consider the Jewish Christian who finally had the opportunity to take his urgent question before God. “Lord, is it true that we are your chosen people?” Asked the man. God replied, “yes, I chose you to be my holy people. But is there more?” The man stuttered and stammered, “Yes, what I really want to know is … would you mind choosing someone else for a change?”

Indeed … It isn’t always fun to be chosen.

Where we perceive sacrifice — God honors us.

Being followers of Christ gives us a new identity, Peter says; we begin to gather that identity from places we didn’t understand before Christ entered our lives. Peter channels Exodus 19:6 when he reminds us that “we are a new community, a royal priesthood, a chosen people and a holy nation.” God’s perspective goes all the way back to a time when we were homeless in the wilderness.

Those sacrifices yielded a promised land

Christ’s sacrifices brought our salvation

Our sacrifices bring us closer to Christ and in Christ we are reborn.

The more we become God’s people, the more we might want to say, “would you mind choosing someone else?” But as hearers of 1 Peter 2, we are challenged to assume a different perspective — holding fast to our precious stone in Jesus and ROCK ON by telling all the world what he has done.