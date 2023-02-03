When my phone rings before 6 a.m., it isn’t usually a good thing.

When my phone rings and the non-emergency number for the Police Department is on the caller ID, my heart pauses for a moment.

When it is before 6 a.m. and the police are calling, I start praying for anything other than news that something tragic has happened to another of our unhoused neighbors.

The last time these things happened together, it was a call to tell me that our young friend was hit by the train as he walked the tracks one morning to clear his head.

Before that, a friend had fallen into a campfire.

The time before that it was a woman who had been hit by a car on Route 3 in the wee hours of the morning.

I wish I could tell you the suffering stops when our neighbors move back into housing and we bandage them up with supportive care. But the problems of an unhoused neighbor who becomes a housed neighbor just evolve to look more like the rest of us. They get lonely. They get overwhelmed by responsibility. They age or get sick. They get their hearts broken. They feel unworthy, incapable and despondent. The future feels so … impossible.

The systems set up to help them don’t work. Relationships in their lives are non-existent. Their coping mechanisms can be deplorable!

And the weight of loving them can be so heavy.

So much, that the confession of my own wrestling is that sometimes I wonder if it even matters whether I stay involved. Can anybody hear the groans?

Esau McCaulley is a New Testament theologian whose work is known for its Christian vision of social justice. It is when our search for Christ becomes hardest, he says, that we must ask ourselves the most important questions.

“Is Christianity a hypothesis or a method of approaching the world?” he writes in his book “Reading While Black.”

Is the Bible merely a guide book for living well and getting to heaven? If so, there is no choice but to associate hardship with failed methods. Methods place a lot of faith upon humanity.

But if the Bible is a hypothesis, the relationship between historical experiences and current world problems leave room for a much bigger discussion. In a hypothesis, faith rests upon a solid constant and variables that change in order to achieve the intended result.

If the world was never meant to be divided in the beginning, for example, and it is true that God’s intent is to return the world to a community healed and transformed, then the cross is critical to our understanding of how the current reality moves in that direction.

McCaulley continues, “If Christianity is mere method, a way of approaching reality, then it is inadequate; but if Christ is risen, trampling down death by death, then the world is a different place even when I do not experience it as such.”

This is the confession to which Hebrews 4:14-5:10 beckons us to hold fast.

Jesus, the final high priest, replaces the method in which the people of the Old Testament had learned to access God. Instead of animal sacrifice and human priests as mediators, Jesus becomes our ultimate representative before God.

There is a joining or mending that is happening here, as God comes to dwell with us through Jesus and Jesus’ movement back through the heavens leaves the door open for an unending access to God.

In Christ, we complete the experiment. We find the variables that heal the gaping open wound created by the fall and move the world back toward the hypothesis—the way God always intended it to be.

In the 1960s, a budding psychologist named Martin Seligman conducted a study on dogs who endured a series of electric shocks while locked in a cage. After a number of trials, Seligman found that the dogs came to believe there was no escape. Even when offered a way out, they laid down and accepted their learned helplessness.

Then, Seligman took an unconditioned dog and placed it in the cage with the other dogs. The moment the shock was administered, he flung open the door of the cage. When the unconditioned dog bolted from the cage, the other dogs realized they could as well.

Seligman concluded, “It is not what happened to us that determines who we become. It is what we believe about what has happened to us.” Adding the unconditioned dog to the cage, showed the others that there was another way to be.

God did the same for us through Jesus. Jesus entered into our cage, the source of our suffering, and said follow me to something better. In doing so he set an example for how we too could empower people to move through the suffering and embrace the open door available to us.

The question then is “How will we use our open door privileges?”

What we learn from Christ is that we can be perfect in every way, still endure suffering and God remains present, working endlessly for our good.

Christ’s “perfection,” in fact, came about through his suffering. God understands what we are going through because of that process. Likewise, the process of our own “perfection” stems from drawing closer to the one who saves us along a journey that is replete with suffering.

The weight of loving us must be so heavy for God. Not so different than the weight we feel anytime we join the suffering in the life of an unhoused neighbor.

As I have learned what it means to share our neighbors’ suffering and be the community that they need, I have come to love the image of “doubting” Thomas sticking his finger into the wound of a resurrected Christ. For me, that wound is the epitome of Christ’s willingness to sympathize with our suffering.

Thomas’ interaction, therefore, isn’t the story of a man who didn’t believe. It is the moment Christ passes the baton to you and me.

It is the wound of the world, a messy, broken place of unconscionable tragedy, that we (like Thomas) can find a God who relentlessly invites us to embrace a more than a hypothesis, but a truth: that a God who shares in humanity’s suffering and a people who bear one another’s burdens leads us back to the way God always intended the world to be.