Word on the Street: Take a moment and notice Lazarus in your life

My 4-year-old likes to play on the playground at the new Riverfront Park. A few weeks ago, our family walked down to allow him to play for a bit after dinner.

The temperature at twilight was just right. Clearly, a lot of other families felt the same, as the park was overrun with kiddos and their parents.

There, in the middle of all this, was one of our unhoused neighbors. He normally toted his belongings in a small, two-level grocery cart. But on this night, he had decided to scatter all of his things across a large section at the entrance to the park. His radio strategically hung from the rope ladder on the playground equipment, blaring classic rock tunes as a couple of stuffed animals padded it on both sides.

He paced back and forth somewhat erratically, humming one minute and talking to himself the next. I recognized the man from Micah, and I watched him for a few moments before engaging.

I called his name, and he quickly stopped to absorb whether the person speaking to him was a threat or a friend. Not knowing me well, he assumed he was in trouble and quickly began scooping up his things.

I made sure he knew why I knew who he was, and I assured him that I just came over to chat.

“I wanted to see if you needed anything,” I said.

“No, not really,” he replied. “But you could talk to me a little while I’m packing up my things.”

He continued shoving things into bags and situating them back in the cart. I asked about his family, how he had been feeling lately and what his plans were.

Just then, my young son appeared from the other side of rope ladder.

“Mommy, I found you!” he exclaimed.

We laughed and I introduced him to the man I was chatting with.

Ian, my 4-year-old, smiled and whipped from behind his back the handful of toy cars he had been carrying. My friend, the unhoused neighbor, stopped what he was doing and crouched down on the ground to push cars back and forth with my son.

For that moment, they were two fast friends—little boys hanging out on the playground, pushing cars around in the dirt.

It wasn’t too much later that two police officers rolled up on our conversation. Another parent in the park had called in response to the unhoused neighbor’s odd behavior.

Upon seeing their uniforms, he leapt to his feet, rapidly finished stuffing things into his cart, and promptly took off up the street.

Admittedly, I engaged the man because I knew him. And I also knew that others in the park, who did not know him, were likely to be unsettled by what he was doing.

I know that I can—because of almost two decades of relationships with unhoused neighbors—get someone to adjust how they are showing up without calling the police. I also know that homelessness requires humans to do private things in public; yet simultaneously, be invisible.

It is a skill to function this way. The less time someone has spent on the street and the more differently abled they are, the fewer skills they have developed to do so.

I don’t really think my friend realized he was doing anything wrong that night. He was simply a troubled soul pacing about his “bedroom,” hoping the music and reorganization of his belongings might soothe him.

In Luke 16, the rich man might have wondered something similar about Lazarus. There he lay at the gate each day, dreaming of leftover bread while dogs licked away at his wounds. To the rich man, Lazarus was but a lost soul inconveniently perched outside his gate. To Lazarus, the chance at something to fill his belly and company from the neighborhood pooch was the best thing that might happen to him that day.

The passage, if you notice, is not so much about changing Lazarus’s circumstances. It is that the rich man can go about his entire life with hearty meals and fancy dress and scarcely acknowledge Lazarus, who suffers daily in front of him.

The rich man is not ignorant to Lazarus’s existence. After all, he does know his name. But there is little indication that the rich man has any use for Lazarus until he needs something from him in the midst of his own suffering—after he has died and is being tormented in Hades.

Lazarus, whose name means “God helps,” obviously needed something more than what he received in his lifetime. But what the rich man never understood was how much richer his own life could have been if he actually noticed Lazarus.

Privilege often prevents us from understanding what it is like from someone else’s perspective.

When we are willing to pass by the things that should stand out and distract, it keeps us from actually understanding them. It makes us afraid. It desensitizes us. And it keeps us from seeing as God sees.

As I learned from my friend that day in the park, the Lazarus of today might just be the mentally ill man acting oddly on a peaceful fall evening. He can live in our minds as an inconvenience, an eyesore or even someone who is choosing that lifestyle. Or we can notice him enough to see the child inside—the baby boy of another mother whose love for playing with Hot Wheels was rudely interrupted by trauma.

The problem with noticing, of course, is that it is a much more challenging path. It beckons us to come alongside that which makes us uncomfortable and work for a different world.