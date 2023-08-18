What do you see when you look at a magic eye image?

As hard as I try, I’ve never been able to see anything. I can look cross-eyed. I can stare at it for a long time. I can try different angles, but the picture never comes together for me.

It’s a struggle for my eyes to see what the artist intended. To me, it’s just a two-dimensional picture to frustrate me!

I’ve resolved, that I have two choices.

I can stay frustrated, jealous that others can see something that I cannot. I can focus on my struggle. I can see only what I lack.

Or I can appreciate that someone, more clever than I, has designed a beautiful image. I can value the gift that others have been given to see what I cannot. I can accept that just because I cannot see the abundance in the imagery, does not mean that it isn’t there.

Many parts of the Bible are like this, stories that function like a magic eye image. They appear one way in the present, but reveal important versions of truth if considered from the right perspective. Among them is Matthew 14:13-21, the miracle of a few fish and loaves that fed more than 5,000 people.

For me, the passage reveals at least four struggles that challenge my perspective on what is typically seen vs. what can be.

1. We struggle with loss; yet, we find abundance in moving outward.

As the passage begins, Jesus hears that Herod has beheaded John the Baptist. The news makes him very sad and he withdraws to be with God, even climbs into a boat on the Sea of Galilee. The people in the community also hear the news and they seek out Jesus in order to be with him.

The temptation in our grief is often to turn inward, to be alone, to wallow in our emotions. Healing, however, is often found in the aftermath of loss within stories shared and being together.

A few weeks ago, I had to put my dog down. Molly, our 11-pound Jack Russell, was our first baby and friend for 15 years. As it was probably the first time my kids have seen their parents sad about losing something close to them, their natural response was to say “we can’t talk about Molly, it makes you sad.” Meanwhile, my husband and I shared pictures, told stories and reminisced about special times we shared with her. We worked hard to show them that it was OK to be sad and there was abundance in releasing our emotions on the shoulders of one another.

2. We struggle with need; yet, we find abundance in moving toward it.

When Jesus comes off the boat, still fresh on his grief, he encounters the crowd of people waiting for him. The number of people must have been overwhelming, especially under the circumstances. But Jesus doesn’t run away from the need, he moves toward it—spending the rest of the day caring, healing and having compassion for them.

How often, I wonder, do we avoid the things that bother us, cause stress or make us feel inadequate?

In my whole life, I’ve never found even one starfish on the beach. But on a recent trip to Hilton Head, we could have collected hundreds in a walkable area around our condo. Some had found their way to the tide pools, where they could make a slow trek back to the sea. Many had found themselves trapped on higher sand beds, and they couldn’t move outside the water.

It reminded me of the story of the little girl on the beach who sees all the starfish; and as she takes pity on them is told she cannot possibly rescue them all. As I watched my children race our starfish back to the ocean, it was apparent how much that moving toward the need made a difference for each one they encountered.

3. We struggle with time; yet, we find abundance in sitting still.

It is the disciples, not Jesus, keeping an eye on the clock in this Matthew 14 event. It is getting late, they say. We are in the middle of nowhere, they say. A disciple’s gotta eat, they imply. Time, however, is of no consequence to Jesus. The solution is right in front of them if only they would be still enough to notice it.

Somehow, I have more time when I take the time to think through what is important.

Somehow, I have more time when I make the time for what I decide is important.

Somehow, Jesus knows the answer to the hunger of the crowd is not in the hustle and the bustle of dispersal, but in calling forth what God is already doing in their midst.

4. We struggle with wanting more; yet we find abundance in moving inward.

How often is our knee-jerk response akin to the disciples’ challenge to Jesus? There is not enough for all these people, for all this need, for all this struggle.

We are not enough.

We don’t have enough.

We haven’t done enough.

Have you ever heard the story of the traveler who came to a town so desperate that they nearly ran him out. There was nowhere near enough food for everyone to eat. And he was one more belly among the many that were aching. The traveler, however, convinces the townspeople that he knew how to make stone soup. He placed rocks in a big cauldron in the center of town and invited everyone to bring whatever ingredient from their pantry that they could spare. When everyone had put their ingredients together, it formed the most abundant, delicious soup the town had ever tasted; and they all ate for days.

Much like the story of stone soup, I’ve come to appreciate an alternative understanding of what might be going on in the fish and loaves story. Author Elizabeth Magill writes, it isn’t so much that Jesus has magic bread and fish at his disposal. When the sharing began, it caused everyone to empty their pockets and offer up so much food that they fed everyone adequately, and they had 12 baskets of leftovers!

The loaves and fishes story is the only miracle that appears in all four Gospels. I have to think that means it is really important in our understanding of God’s story. In fact, many miracles happened that day in the healing, caring and compassion that Jesus showed the people who came to him. But the one of note, is the ordinary solution to an everyday struggle.

Jesus takes the bread, blesses the bread, breaks the bread and gives the bread. In following that example, we are released from our own captivity to all that keeps abundance out of reach. Perhaps the struggle remains so that we remember the struggle that has been complete on our behalf.