Word on the Street: Things not seen

Recently, I have been working with an elderly woman who has collected a pretty large amount of stuff in her lifetime.

So much so, that when we first started working on her home, the front door did not open, and there was no pathway to the bedroom, bathroom or kitchen without walking on top of something.

It has been a few months now that we have been sorting through things. Although I have many days that I want to roll a dumpster up and clear the place while she isn’t looking, her meticulous triage process has been quite enlightening.

Often, she has caught me scooping away at the things I believed to be trash and schooled me on their remaining usefulness. Who knew that empty jars and rocks could be art projects, plastic bags could be reused multiple times or old clothing could be door mats and furniture covers!

Aside from her creative reuse of many things hidden within her piles of treasure, a less cautious eye would have also missed some items of true significance. The other day, for instance, I was shoveling away at a pile of old newspaper, only to find a package of old developed photos buried beneath.

“Look what I found,” I said as I handed her the envelope.

“I haven’t seen these in ages,” she exclaimed, quickly opening the package, sharing the images and reminiscing about family gatherings, stories of her siblings and memories of her mother.

For all the frustration this process has stirred, her tenacity has unveiled new parts of herself and unlocked doors on the secrets to her healing.

Hebrews 11:1-3 defines faith as “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Just as we need no evidence to look at the world (and all of its mess) and know that God is in it, no verification is required to understand that treasures worth searching for lay waiting in the lives of the messiest neighbor.

Faith often feels like a race—a relentless pursuit of a finish line or destination that we know is there but cannot always see when we get started. Maybe it’s a sprint or a marathon, a timed trial or obstacle course.

I always feel like God prefers the scavenger hunt, hiding the treasures of heaven all around us in hopes we will notice. Although it is not the linear kind of race, I appreciate that there is more to our pursuit of God and God’s pursuit of us than a beginning and end. It is an endless process of searching and finding, looking and discovering all over again.

We serve not just the God of creation and revelation, but the God who abides with us in an ongoing effort to restore the world.

The thing about a scavenger hunt, however, is that the things we’ve gone looking for are rarely available in plain sight. We have to train our eye, and in God’s case our heart, to seek out what is not immediately apparent to us and recognize it when we have found it.

Whether I’m digging through years of someone’s long collected belongings or sitting with someone who is overwhelmed by their circumstances, faith quite often positions me alongside neighbors whom the world has discarded. My revelation, over and over again, is that God hides God’s self within their lives, as well. We might have to look closely, carefully and for a very long time; but I’m always impressed with the gifts our world inherits when our faithfulness to what God is doing in all parts of creation remains steadfast.

Abraham was called to set out with no direction on his journey, and for his faith God blessed him with procreation at an age that seemed hopeless. Likewise, we are called to enter additional spaces of the unknown, the hopeless, and opportunities not yet revealed. Might we assume the position of the stranger, the foreigner, who knows that there is more for us beyond the places from which we have come, those in which we are comfortable.

There is a new place, a homeland, that God is preparing for us. We may not know where it is or how to get there, but the great scavenger hunt along the road tells us everything we need to know about directions. For all the discomfort our journey may bring, our tenacity is sure to reveal new parts of ourselves and unlock doors to our own healing and that of our neighbors.

God needs us to find the treasures hidden for us along the way because they belong to the kingdom, and without them none of us can be whole.