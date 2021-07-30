Word on the Street: Through the roof

We scooped him up that day and put him in a motel so that he would be safe until we could make other arrangements. But other arrangements proved harder to come by. He had family, but none that would take him in. He was too ornery for mental health treatment, but not ornery enough to solve his own problems. And when all was said and done, he was too sick for shelter, but not sick enough for assisted living.

So, we housed him, and got to work.

Months later, I arrived at my office to find a freshly showered man with a walker who stood much taller than I hovering in our doorway. He donned cowboy hat on his balding head and a well-groomed beard hung mid-way down his chest. Not that stereotypes mean anything, but he was far too put together to be in the right place, and it would be a while before our doors would open.

“Can I help you, sir?” I asked, expecting I would need to re-direct him to a more appropriate service.

“Meghann!” he exclaimed reaching his arms for embrace. “I’m alive because of you. Thank you so much for everything you did for me.”

As his arms closed around my shoulders, it clicked. My wheelchair man who once had maggots devouring his flesh was standing in my presence—a man in the process of healing.