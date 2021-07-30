Word on the Street: Through the roof

For many years, the community would burn my phone up in search of help for a particular man in a wheelchair.
He was in and out of the hospital every few weeks for a case of cellulitis so bad that maggots were occupying his open wounds. He would turn up in lots of places asking for money. His helplessness, the wheelchair, his friendliness would send people running for help.
Yet, we couldn’t find him. I had met him once while he was in the hospital. A plan was developed and interventions put in place, but he never made it through our doors because he didn’t travel well and a traumatic brain injury in 2010 kept him from processing the most simple of tasks.
As I later learned, he didn’t stray far from a spot he occupied near the Route 2 Wawa. It had become a comfort zone, where he had built a support system of people who looked after him, fed him the leftovers from a day’s business and allowed him to occupy small pieces of their real estate for extended periods.
Then, one day, a friend and I happened to drop into that very Wawa for lunch. As I pulled out of the parking lot, I saw him. In his wheelchair, he sat randomly off in the distance taking cover from the rain under a small tree. His few belongings were scattered in a pile on the ground next to him and he gazed off into the wooded area beside the train tracks.
We scooped him up that day and put him in a motel so that he would be safe until we could make other arrangements. But other arrangements proved harder to come by. He had family, but none that would take him in. He was too ornery for mental health treatment, but not ornery enough to solve his own problems. And when all was said and done, he was too sick for shelter, but not sick enough for assisted living.
So, we housed him, and got to work.
Months later, I arrived at my office to find a freshly showered man with a walker who stood much taller than I hovering in our doorway. He donned cowboy hat on his balding head and a well-groomed beard hung mid-way down his chest. Not that stereotypes mean anything, but he was far too put together to be in the right place, and it would be a while before our doors would open.
“Can I help you, sir?” I asked, expecting I would need to re-direct him to a more appropriate service.
“Meghann!” he exclaimed reaching his arms for embrace. “I’m alive because of you. Thank you so much for everything you did for me.”
As his arms closed around my shoulders, it clicked. My wheelchair man who once had maggots devouring his flesh was standing in my presence—a man in the process of healing.
After many months indoors, and being able to follow through with proper wound care, his legs had begun to heal. Gradually, strength was returning to them, and for short periods he could manage to move about with a walker. He hadn’t been in the hospital since he moved into the apartment, case managers were actively working on his income and the pieces of his life were falling back into place.
What could have happened to this man, if someone had not taken the time to move the boulders in his path, I wondered? His homelessness had persisted since he became unable to work five years prior, and clearly he was of limited means to move himself beyond his circumstances.
In Mark 2, the friends of a man who could not move found themselves in a similar predicament. Jesus had returned to his hometown of Capernaum, and so many people wanted to see him that not another person could get through the door where he was inside teaching the word of God.
Determined that the love of Christ could heal the paralyzed man, the men lowered their friend through the roof.
Jesus embraced their faith, forgave the paralyzed man of his sins and simply asked that the man who could not previously move get up, take his bed and go home.
“At once, the sick man got up, took his bed and went away,” the passage says.
In our daily lives, we often become complacent with the things that can and cannot be accomplished. Systems don’t work. People don’t want to help. Resources are unavailable. That person in front of you just doesn’t meet the criteria. How often do we walk away, assuming that a solution is beyond our power?
Faith calls us otherwise.
“I am doing this so you may know the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins,” Jesus says in Mark’s story.
I cannot tell you if my wheelchair man had sins or not. I assume he did—we all do. But in truth, I don’t really know, nor do I care. And that’s not my point in telling you this story.
I realized a long time ago that I could not control the right and wrong of other people’s lives. I can only control my own decision to let Jesus Christ live in me. Without my faith, the boulders in my path and those I try to help will always be too tremendous for my strength. But when I believe, there is nothing that cannot be done.
In faith, we are like the men who carry their hopeless friend to the feet of Christ. When everything seems impossible and too many people are standing in the way, it is our faith that shows us another path.
When the doors don’t work, that path leads us to windows, the trap doors and when all else fails, the roof. At whatever costs and by whatever means possible, our only job is to get people to the feet of Christ.
Then, only then, might the healing begin.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.