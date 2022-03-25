Word on the Street: Validating the story

There is a photo in the 1989 North Stafford High School yearbook of a brown-eyed, bushy-haired junior. There isn’t much on record of him in school years before or after, but at least for this moment in time we can set a mile post in a mysterious journey that most of our community does not even know it has taken part.

Somewhere in between the moment his face was captured by a school photographer and the day he showed up homeless on the streets of Fredericksburg, he joined the Army, served in Germany and changed his name three to four times.

The surrounding details are largely missing.

What we do know is that for 27 years, Jeremiah, a fixture in Fredericksburg, has survived not just without a roof over his head but without a purpose and people to which he belongs.

Years ago, it took months of hiding lunches in the Dumpster for him to trust our collaboration of churches enough that he would attend a community meal. It took a lot of creativity to navigate him through the systems that issue identification, medical insurance and disability income. Although he has long since been eligible for housing and all the support services one could imagine, traditional methods to get him off the streets and help him live the fullest life possible did not work.

It took a pandemic, an oncoming snowstorm and a group of diligent friends who loved him to finally lure him back into a house and convince him to stay.

It has been a year now since Jeremiah got in my car one miraculous night and allowed me to drive him to a house on Virginia Avenue that Micah had been renting for six months in hopes he would agree to go.

We have celebrated a lot of little things these last 365 days. How he rolls his own trash to the curb, does his own laundry, heats up his own breakfast burritos in the microwave, the birdhouse he hung in the backyard with his case manager, and his willingness to join a member of one of our Micah churches around a table for Christmas dinner. We no longer hold our breath when he walks to the corner store to get a pack of cigarettes because we know Jeremiah is coming back.

He has a home, and the efforts of our churches to help him live into the person he was created to be are only just beginning.

By now, I have told this story countless times. It will forever remain in my heart as a profound mountaintop moment of my life and ministry.

Yet, there is another part of this story that I have not told.

Jeremiah was sitting near the visitors center when I found him late in the evening. He turned me down, at first. After six months of trying, I had gotten used to that response. So, I walked over and talked with a few of our other neighbors sitting there. It was as I went to leave that I said once more to Jeremiah, “Snow is coming, I have a place you can stay. You sure, you don’t want to give it a try?”

He was quiet for a moment.

I started to walk away when I heard him say, “Well, is it in Fredericksburg?”

I nodded.

“OK, I’ll give it a try.”

My heart nearly leapt from my chest as we walked to my car in the parking lot. Then, I heard my name.

“Meghann, can I talk to you for a second?” It was Steve, another of our neighbors. Although Steve lived in housing, he often wandered down to the visitors center at night because he was so incredibly lonely living indoors.

I motioned to Jeremiah who had gotten in my car at this point and said, “I’d love to catch up with you tomorrow.”

There wasn’t a tomorrow for Steve.

As Jeremiah was helping me make his bed and get settled into his house that night, Steve relapsed. He became one of 31 neighbors that the Micah community buried last year.

It is hard to explain, sometimes, the things we have seen and experienced as the churches of Fredericksburg have journeyed together in care for neighbors these last 16 years. The long slow work of God that unfolds in one neighbor’s life, is often coupled with the ongoing strife and struggles in any number of others.

No doubt, it is tempting in those mountaintop moments to say as Peter does in our Luke 9, “God it is so wonderful to be here and bear witness to your glory. Let’s put up a tent, and just stay here.”

While the magnificence of God may be experienced on mountaintops, those who have seen on high what the Kingdom of God is intended to be are always sent back to the valley on a mission. And the things going on below are never as simple as God’s wonder and might upon that mountain.

Moses, for one, receives the first version of God’s special covenant—the Ten Commandments—only to take those instructions back to the people who had just been delivered from slavery and learn they had fashioned a golden calf while he was away. God validates Jesus, in the presence of three disciples, as the instrument of a new covenant in the transfiguration scene. Yet, they return from the mountaintop with Jesus and they still cannot respond well to the first hurting person that they encounter, a father who is desperate to free his son from a demon that is making him sick.

Failure in either account is not because of a lack of technique. It is because humanity repeatedly tries to do what only God can do.

Paul, in 2 Corinthians, alludes that the golden calf incident was a result of a people who desired a God they could fabricate and bend to their wishes. It kept them, however, from experiencing God’s true form—an intimate and relational one.

Jesus, in Luke 9, rebukes his disciples for what their inability to heal the boy says about their unbelief. Jesus’ words, however, are less of an indictment of the disciples and more of a lament for what their inaction says about what is to come. Even those who witnessed God’s validation of a messiah on a mountaintop are struggling here to validate that story in the valley.

The unbelief exhibited by the disciples who cannot heal the demon-possessed boy after what they witnessed on the mountaintop is not dissimilar from the actions of the Hebrew people upon Moses return from Mount Sinai with the Ten Commandments.

It is the same unbelief of humanity that will eventually lead Jesus to the cross, and continue to make it difficult to make logical sense of God in our everyday lives.

The good news of the transfiguration story is that God validates Jesus to come down off that mountaintop and into the valley alongside us, so that God can be in relationship with God’s people, as well. Jesus, therefore, is our permission to take off the veil that stood between humanity and God incarnate through Moses. As a people who now embody the resurrected Christ, we too are validated to validate God’s story with message and action that Jesus made clear and simple: Love God and Love Neighbor.

Mountains and valleys, exile and return, we validate God’s story as a reflection of Christ Jesus, who journeys with neighbor through both.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.