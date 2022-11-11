Word on the Street: Waiting for God's blessings

During communion at a recent church worship service, a little girl came to the altar with her mother.

She caught my attention, not only because she was young—maybe 8 or so. She had a fervent yearning in her outstretched arms, cupped hands anticipating the body of Christ. She knew what she was doing, as it had likely been modeled for her many times before.

The pastor made his way around, placing a communion wafer in each pair of adult hands.

“The body of Christ broken for you.”

“The body of Christ broken for you.” The little girl’s arms grew stiff and more urgent as he got closer. But when he reached the spot where she was kneeling, the pastor’s hand did not reach into his cup and extend a wafer. Instead, he crossed his thumb upon her forehead, prayed a special blessing and moved along.

“Oh, come on!” she exclaimed in great disappointment that the same gift extended to adults around her was not yet available to her. I am all too familiar with this feeling—being called to the altar with a vision of God’s healing grace, only to find there’s nothing I can do, but wait.

I have to work hard sometimes to remind myself that God gives each of us what we need, when we need it. A child who cannot yet understand the implications of taking the bread and cup as receipt of the body and blood of Christ is more enriched by a special blessing. Likewise, we all come to God from different places of well-being, and therefore, receive what is offered to us in our own context.

The blessings we receive, however, are no indication of God’s desired end state for us as individuals or humanity.

Take Jesus’ sermon on the plain—Luke 6—as an example. The conditions in which we find ourselves and others are intended to draw us closer to God and neighbor. Blessed are the poor, filled are the hungry, redeemed are the hated; and the rich, the abundantly full and the well-reputable are portals through which God works to bring those constructs into existence.

This is the actualization of thy kingdom come!

The hard part of pursuing the kingdom, however, is that it is not by human hands that the vision comes to fruition. God already built humanity a kingdom by giving us a home in a garden and tasking us to cultivate and care for it. Although we busted it up over thousands of years, it is God and only God, that continues to bring us back to it.

Catching visions of a world restored to God, others, self and creation, therefore, is not always about what we are to do in the midst of the chaos we live. It is about staying faithful and attentive to how God might be working in others until we are mature enough for God to use us as well.

Creation has been groaning, it says in Romans 8. And the more we understand the world was never intended to be this way, the more our soul aches for restoration. The Message version of this passage compares this yearning to a pregnant mother whose suffering eagerly anticipates the arrival of new life.

“Waiting does not diminish us any more than waiting diminishes a pregnant mother,” it says. “We are enlarged in the waiting ... . But the longer we wait, the larger we become, and the more joyful our expectancy.”

As we come to the altar of God’s vision, there will be moments of despair. We may feel unacknowledged, dismissed and useless, as a child not of age to receive communion. So much so, that it makes us want to shake our fist at all that is good with a resounding, “Oh, come on!”

But in the end, through God’s promises and the hope in the resurrection “we will emerge as more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37) and the kingdom of God will be ours forever and ever.