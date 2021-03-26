Word on the Street: What it means to be a child of God

My baby was about 7 months old when he would accompany me to a funeral for Tammy at the city docks.

Without question, I have some really great Tammy stories. There was the look on her face when she walked into her apartment on Caroline Street for the first time. Then, there was the day I took her shopping with her first disability check. When we were done, there was nothing purple left in the store. And I would be remiss to skip over the joy she brought me when she’d sing along and dance to “Rolling in the Deep” on our way to and from her radiation appointments.

As strange as it sounds, I never felt like we did enough for Tammy. And I didn’t understand why I felt that way for a long time. When I say “enough,” I’m not talking about a problem to be solved or tangible solution. She was housed, had income, plenty of food and people who loved her, albeit most of them were homeless or employed for the purposes of caring for her.

What I lament the most is that Tammy rarely had the opportunity to be part of something, to belong to a true community, to not only have her needs met but support those of others and to have relationships on which her survival did not depend.