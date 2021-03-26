Word on the Street: What it means to be a child of God

It was a doctor and member of one of Micah’s mainline congregations who once drew the John 3:16 connection for me between God’s love, that of our neighbor and the love we experience for our own children.
I was pregnant with my first child when I visited his office some years ago with my friend Tammy. Tammy grew up in Fredericksburg and had been a beautiful young woman. But on this day, not only did Tammy have the most horrible case of head lice you have ever seen in your life, she had a mysterious wound in her skull that was leaking fluid. We had tried nearly every over-the-counter and homemade remedy you can imagine to preserve her long ’70s-style locks. But the little critters had taken up such an occupancy on her head that there was hardly a strand to spare. The doctor carefully inspected the wound, the mess atop her head and motioned for me to look closely at an odd blue object, visible just inside the opening in her head.
Years ago, my friend Tammy sought escape from an abusive partner and jumped from a moving truck. Her coat got caught in the door and she dragged behind for six blocks. Tammy survived, but her mind and body were never the same. A blue plate had been inserted to protect her brain and an infection that crept in had now exposed it through an open wound. Because of her injuries, she walked with a crutch, often forgot where she was and spent most of her nights in a tent wishing she would not wake up in the morning.
The street community always looked after Tammy, who they affectionately called “lil bit.” They helped her get to the community dinners and took food back to her when she couldn’t make it. They ran to get help when she got stuck somewhere and couldn’t make it in time to catch the cold weather shelter bus. In return, she often took her turn panhandling so that a group of five or six could hustle up enough money to get a hotel room every now and then.
As much as Tammy wanted to preserve her hair and avoid dealing with some pretty serious complications she was facing, we all knew when I left the doctor’s office that day that I would have to convince her to let me shave her head. But before I left, the doctor pulled me aside and asked me about my child-to-be and what I would name him.
“When you hold that baby in your arms,” he said, “you will understand how much God must have loved the world to give his only son.”
Oh, how much I didn’t know when he said that to me.
The circumstances that led us to the doctor’s office that day would later mean the plate had to be removed and Tammy would walk around the rest of her life with a moon shaped indent in her head. Her hair never grew back. Following the operation on her head, the hospital noticed a concerning mass on her esophagus. It would turn out to be an aggressive form of throat cancer that would eventually claim her life.
My baby was about 7 months old when he would accompany me to a funeral for Tammy at the city docks.
Without question, I have some really great Tammy stories. There was the look on her face when she walked into her apartment on Caroline Street for the first time. Then, there was the day I took her shopping with her first disability check. When we were done, there was nothing purple left in the store. And I would be remiss to skip over the joy she brought me when she’d sing along and dance to “Rolling in the Deep” on our way to and from her radiation appointments.
As strange as it sounds, I never felt like we did enough for Tammy. And I didn’t understand why I felt that way for a long time. When I say “enough,” I’m not talking about a problem to be solved or tangible solution. She was housed, had income, plenty of food and people who loved her, albeit most of them were homeless or employed for the purposes of caring for her.
What I lament the most is that Tammy rarely had the opportunity to be part of something, to belong to a true community, to not only have her needs met but support those of others and to have relationships on which her survival did not depend.
That is what I have come to believe the gift of God’s only son proclaimed as right and good for all creation. That is what I would want for my own children, and that is what I want for our neighbors.
Our neighbors have spent so much time surviving, that I sometimes wonder if they even remember how to live. But as it says in John 3, Moses lifted a staff in the wilderness and the Son of Man was lifted on the cross. Likewise, offering a meaningful community to our neighbors gives reason to look up from the darkness that plagues them and moves them toward a light that saves them.
I learned so much from Tammy’s life and loss; and I think often of how I wish she had lived to experience Micah Street Church. Street Church is a growing ecumenical space, which seeks to be a safe place for spiritual growth and community for those who have experienced homelessness (and those who love them).
“I feel like I’m a part of something,” said Wendy as I drove her back to the hotel Sunday afternoon. Wendy is a small woman whose stature and struggles remind me a lot of Tammy.
It was about a year ago that another homeless man and I carried her up a steep embankment overlooking Interstate 95 because she wasn’t physically able to climb it. The last time I remember doing something like that was when Tammy was on the streets.
Wendy has found a lot of joy coming to Street Church the last few weeks, and she has talked quite a bit about ways she can be more involved. One morning, I watched as she fumbled frantically through her bag for change to put in the offering basket.
“It’s OK, Wendy,” I said motioning to the smooth white stone she had taken from the offering basket. “Just think of a change you would like to make in your heart and put your rock in the basket to symbolize a new commitment to God.”
Five minutes later, Wendy came staggering over.
“Would it be OK if I keep this [rock], and put this in the basket?” She opened her palm to show about 15 cents she had dug from the bottom of her bag.
Whether she knew it or not, Wendy claimed the smooth white stone—the symbol we used some weeks ago as a reminder of our baptism—as something important enough to keep and hold close. It replaces a jagged river rock after water washes over, forming it time and again in the image of God. In exchange, Wendy gave back to God every cent she had on her.
Because of this community, Wendy and others not only get to know they are a part of something but that they belong to a high and holy creator, who loves them enough to sacrifice something as valuable as a one and only son for their benefit. It is my prayer that we continue to be a community that loves in such deep and abundant ways, and that all of us increasingly know what it means to be a child of God.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.