Word on the Street: Work takes you to the cross

Take, for example, that same moment in Numbers 13-14 when the Hebrew people stood with Moses on the edge of the promised land for the second time. Their parents had already spent 40 years in the wilderness for their own lack of belief in God’s ability to help them conquer Israel, and they now faced the same decision. The evidence was in front of them. God had sent plagues, parted a body of water and led them through the desert to deliver them from Egypt. But when 10 out of 12 spies investigated the land they were supposed to claim and reported it to be inhabited with giants, the doubt and murmuring commenced. “If only we had died in Egypt. Or in this wilderness!” they cried. “Why is the Lord bringing us to this land, only to let us die by the sword ... We should choose a leader and go back to Egypt.”

Moses, Aaron and the remaining two spies, Joshua and Caleb, tried to reason with them. They begged the people to have faith in God’s promises, but nothing could overcome the people’s careful calculations of their own capabilities.

“How long will these people treat me with contempt?” God said. “How long will they refuse to believe in me, in spite of all the signs I have performed among them?” And he banished them to another 40 years in the wilderness.