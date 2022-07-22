 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoar Baptist Church to celebrate 200 years of ministry

Zoar Baptist Church to celebrate 200 years of ministry

A previous congregation of Zoar Baptist Church poses in this undated photo.

The congregation of Zoar Baptist Church in Bristersburg will celebrate its bicentennial on Aug. 7.

Zoar Baptist Church, located at the intersection of Elk Run and Bristersburg roads, first met in 1822 a couple of miles west of its current site. The church is named for Zoar, a small city in ancient Canaan mentioned in Genesis 19:20-22, where Abram’s nephew, Lot, paused to reconsider the direction of his life.

Its current stone building was constructed in 1852 after the first wooden structure burned down. The same stone building has continually been used by the congregation except for during the Civil War when Northern Troops used it as quarters, a hospital and a stable. Zoar Baptist Church helped launch Hearts Delight Baptist Church in Catlett shortly after the war.

Under the leadership of Pastor Delbert Roberts and Deacon Chairman Dale Grove, Zoar actively ministers to its community. On Sundays, the church holds Bible study at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. The church also holds a Wednesday evening Bible study, Thursday Morning Women’s Bible Study, and AWANA Club on Sunday. For more information, visit ZoarBC.org.

