Favorite birding spot: Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Sally Knight
Age: 60
Locality: Stafford County
Day job/profession: I work for the International Trade Commission with the Federal Government.
Hobby: Bird watching.
Describe your favorite birdwatching spot.
My favorite local birding spot used to be Aquia Landing Park in Stafford because I could walk there from where I lived. However, I recently moved to south Stafford and discovered a new birding spot, the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail in King George County.
When did you become interested in birdwatching?
I have always been interested in nature, from a young child growing up in England going on country walks to feeding backyard birds here in Virginia. However, it wasn’t until I signed up for a bird walk with Joella Killian at Friends of the Rappahannock that my interest became more focused. I then joined the Fredericksburg Birding Club, which at that time was led by Paul Nasca, and my interest became a passion. In addition to birding locally, I have traveled to several states and foreign countries, with the primary purpose of seeing new species of birds. It’s a fascinating hobby that can be enjoyed by anyone and wherever you live.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for a birdwatcher?
It’s a 16-mile trail that runs through picturesque, unspoiled country in the Northern Neck of Virginia and is used for walking, jogging and cycling. In addition to these recreational activities, it’s an ideal spot for birding because the woods and wetlands attract a wide variety of birds. It’s also off the beaten track, meaning less visitors, making it easier to view the birds and hear them sing.
How and when did you come across this spot?
Scott Byrd, another local birder, introduced me to this birding spot.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
Best time of day to bird here is early morning, and again late afternoon, when birds are more active foraging. My favorite time of year to bird here is springtime before the trees have fully leafed out and when the tropical migrants return from their wintering grounds on their journey north to breed.
Is this place popular among other local birdwatchers?
While a few local birders come here, it’s not a well-known birding hotspot.
Sum up this spot in one word:
Remote.
Compiled by Cathy Jett
Photo by Suzanne Carr Rossi
