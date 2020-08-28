Favorite birding spot: Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail

I have always been interested in nature, from a young child growing up in England going on country walks to feeding backyard birds here in Virginia. However, it wasn’t until I signed up for a bird walk with Joella Killian at Friends of the Rappahannock that my interest became more focused. I then joined the Fredericksburg Birding Club, which at that time was led by Paul Nasca, and my interest became a passion. In addition to birding locally, I have traveled to several states and foreign countries, with the primary purpose of seeing new species of birds. It’s a fascinating hobby that can be enjoyed by anyone and wherever you live.