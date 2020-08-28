Favorite garden spot: Downtown Greens

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Josie C. Ramos
Age: 43
Locality: Fredericksburg
Day job/profession: Community housing locator
Hobby: Anything outdoors!!
Describe your favorite park or picnic spot:
Lower Garden at Downtown Greens at 206 Charles St. in the city. The park is open to the public from sunrise to sundown. They even have a free take-what-you-need garden for the community!
What makes this spot such an ideal place?
Only two blocks from my home and it’s absolutely beautiful. The sun garden is unique to the area and reminds me of one I visited in Puerto Rico. The elders use to use it as a clock a LONG time ago.
How and when did you come across this spot?
Growing up, I admired it from afar but once I moved to downtown Fredericksburg, I was informed that it’s open to the public and maintained by some of the kindest staff and volunteers.
How often do you visit?
At least once a week and whenever I have a guest visit, I share my favorite sun garden, and we enjoy the memories it allows me to relive about my abuela (grandma).
When’s the best time of day to come here?
Due to heat, either in the morning with a fresh cup of coffee or in the evening before sundown.
What do you enjoy most about being at a park or taking a picnic?
Nature has a way of calming my spirit and heart. The peace and tranquility is priceless, especially during these COVID times.
Is this place popular among other locals?
Yes, especially the children in the area.
Sum up this spot in one word:
Serene.
Compiled by Cathy Dyson
Photo by Sabrina Vaz–Holder
