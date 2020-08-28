Favorite historic spot: Moncure Conway House

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Frank White Jr.
Age: 81
Locality: Stafford (White Oak area)
Day job/profession: Retired after 26 years in the Air Force and 17 years with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Hobbies: History, reading.
What local space do you find the most steeped in history?
The Moncure Conway House on River Road in Falmouth. Moncure Conway is famous for taking over 30 of his father’s slaves on a “Freedom Train” ride, from Washington, D.C. to Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1862, after they had escaped from his father’s house on River Road. They established a neighborhood out there, founded a church and were very successful. Descendants of those former slaves still live in Yellow Springs and other areas in Ohio.
Union soldiers [in spring 1862] were about to destroy the house, but one of them recognized a photo of Moncure Conway on the wall and knew him as a Union sympathizer. The house became a Union hospital.
Conway developed his abolitionist views from his mother and her family. His mother, Margaret Stone Conway, used to teach the family’s slaves reading and writing in the house’s cellar until she was discovered and forced to stop. Conway’s anti-slavery sentiments were in opposition to the rest of his family and led to his exile from Falmouth. Two of his brothers served in the Confederate Army.
When did you become interested in history?
When I was in the military and I was in college part-time. I had to select a minor. I was majoring in sociology and the minor I was going with was economics, but I got tired of the mean, the mode, the standard deviation. My counselor said, “Why don’t you do history? We’re going to have a Black History course. You can take that.” I took that and that was the start of my interest in history. Before that, I sort of hated history. It was dates, and I didn’t like dates. I’m more inclined to think about history as events rather than dates.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for someone who loves history?
It’s not only a Virginia Historical Site and National Historical Site, but also an Underground Railroad Site.
How and when did you come across this spot?
My bus used to drive past it every day on the way to school, but I had no idea what it was. When I was older and joined the Stafford Historical Society, they held a meeting at the Conway House. They mentioned the fact that Conway brought his father’s slaves to freedom in Ohio. I asked, “Where in Ohio?” Nobody knew. So I said, “I’m going to find out.”
[White learned that the slaves established the Conway Colony in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and developed a relationship with their descendants, who still live in the area. He visited and helped establish a historical marker to Conway and the Conway Colony. Yellow Springs is home to Antioch College, which Coretta Scott King attended. White says Coretta and Martin Luther King liked to visit Yellow Springs when they wanted to “get away.”]
When’s the best time of day to come here? Is this place popular among locals?
The Conway House is privately owned and not open to the public, but the two historic markers in front of the house and a third to Conway himself located across River Road near Falmouth Park are available to visit.
Describe Moncure Conway House in one word:
Remarkable.
Compiled by Adele Uphaus-Conner
Photo by Peter Cihelka
