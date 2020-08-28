Favorite historic spot: Moncure Conway House

When did you become interested in history?

When I was in the military and I was in college part-time. I had to select a minor. I was majoring in sociology and the minor I was going with was economics, but I got tired of the mean, the mode, the standard deviation. My counselor said, “Why don’t you do history? We’re going to have a Black History course. You can take that.” I took that and that was the start of my interest in history. Before that, I sort of hated history. It was dates, and I didn’t like dates. I’m more inclined to think about history as events rather than dates.

What makes this spot such an ideal place for someone who loves history?

It’s not only a Virginia Historical Site and National Historical Site, but also an Underground Railroad Site.

How and when did you come across this spot?

My bus used to drive past it every day on the way to school, but I had no idea what it was. When I was older and joined the Stafford Historical Society, they held a meeting at the Conway House. They mentioned the fact that Conway brought his father’s slaves to freedom in Ohio. I asked, “Where in Ohio?” Nobody knew. So I said, “I’m going to find out.”