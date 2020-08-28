Favorite motorcycling route: From Stafford to Yorktown

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Marty Smith
Age: 46
Residence: Moved to Stafford in 2014.
Profession: I fix computers for an information technology contracting company called TekSynap at Fort Belvoir.
Hobbies: I have lots of them: skeet shooting, rifle and pistol shooting. I enjoy working on just about anything with an engine. I’m currently helping my son fix up a retired police Ford Crown Victoria. It’s his first car and he loves it, but my big hobby is motorcycling and helping other people get more involved with the motorcycling community. I’m also a 15-year member of the Harley Owners Group.
Equipment: I own a 2017 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited and a 2001 [Harley Davidson] Dyna Wide Glide. I ride with the Annapolis Harley Owners Group chapter and I am one of their officers.
When did you first become interested in riding?
I grew up in Illinois and two of my uncles rode a lot. One uncle was in a motorcycle club in the Chicago area. I’d go over to his house with my parents and see the guys hanging out, chit-chatting, working on their bikes and I just became amazed with the whole lifestyle, as well as the riding. He’d take me out on his bike, and it would just be fantastic.
Describe your favorite route.
I leave Stafford County on [State] Route 218 towards [U.S.] Route 301. It’s a beautiful, twisting, turning route that goes over into King George County. It’s a blast to ride when there’s no traffic. I stop at Wawa at Route 301 and grab a cup of coffee then follow 301 to [U.S.] Route 17 and from there, meander all the way down to Yorktown. There’s a lot of interesting names of towns on the way, one of my favorites is Ordinary. When I first saw that, I needed to go there. One of my buddies and I hopped on our bikes and headed down one day, and it just became one of my favorite routes. Once I get past Yorktown and eventually decide it’s time to come back, depending on my mood, I head back to Stafford either on I–95 or on [U.S.] Route 1. When I’m on the road, other than Wawa for coffee, I have a ‘no chain’ rule, which means, I don’t stop at a national chain anywhere for meals. It’s got to be someplace that’s locally owned and operated.
What makes this route ideal for motorcyclists?
Not a lot of traffic, good, twisty roads that don’t have too low of a speed limit, and not a lot of residential areas that can clog you up. It’s also good if you’re a novice rider, as well as if you’re an experienced rider. It has a little bit of everything for everyone.
Sum up the route in one word:
Variety, because it’s got all sorts of different types of roads, traffic and scenery.
Compiled by James Scott Baron
Photo by Peter Cihelka
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!