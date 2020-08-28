Favorite motorcycling route: From Stafford to Yorktown

I leave Stafford County on [State] Route 218 towards [U.S.] Route 301. It’s a beautiful, twisting, turning route that goes over into King George County. It’s a blast to ride when there’s no traffic. I stop at Wawa at Route 301 and grab a cup of coffee then follow 301 to [U.S.] Route 17 and from there, meander all the way down to Yorktown. There’s a lot of interesting names of towns on the way, one of my favorites is Ordinary. When I first saw that, I needed to go there. One of my buddies and I hopped on our bikes and headed down one day, and it just became one of my favorite routes. Once I get past Yorktown and eventually decide it’s time to come back, depending on my mood, I head back to Stafford either on I–95 or on [U.S.] Route 1. When I’m on the road, other than Wawa for coffee, I have a ‘no chain’ rule, which means, I don’t stop at a national chain anywhere for meals. It’s got to be someplace that’s locally owned and operated.