Favorite place for pups: Smith Lake Park

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Laurie C. Williams
Age: The fabulous 50s
Locality: Stafford
Day job/profession: Dog trainer/behavior consultant.
Hobbies: All things dogs: training dogs, spending time with my dogs, traveling with my dogs, competing in dog sports with my dogs.
Favorite local outdoor spot to take your dog:
Smith Lake Park, 370 Doc Stone Road, in Stafford.
Have you always been a dog lover?
For as long as I can remember. My mother tells me even as a baby and toddler, I was fixated on any dog that was in view.
Was there a particular pet or incident that really sparked your passion for dogs?
I was finally given my very own dog when I was 12. Her name was Mamie and we became inseparable. I have had at least one dog since then.
How many dogs do you own?
Currently six.
What makes this spot such an ideal place to bring dogs?
Love it because it is off the beaten path and not heavily frequented. Has a walking path and trail that goes all the way around the park. Areas with covered shelter, and several large fields on which a dog can stretch out and run.
What do you do there?
Practice dog training, set up rally obedience courses, walk the trail/track, play fetch with my dogs on the open fields.
How and when did you come across this space?
I discovered this park when searching for outdoor areas to take my community canine classes (training dogs for public access, e.g. service dogs in training, therapy dogs, etc).
How often do you visit this park?
Weekly.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
Early mornings.
Is this place popular among locals?
I don’t think so.
Sum up this place in one word:
Tranquil.
Compiled by Andi Russell
Photo by Peter Cihelka
