Favorite place to paddle: Rappahannock River

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Bob Gramann
Age: Old enough to keep it to myself.
Locality: Spotsylvania County
Day job/profession: I’ve been an elementary school teacher, a computer programmer, a folk singer, and a guitar maker. I’m mostly retired, but I still build and sell guitars.
Hobbies: Whitewater canoeing and kayaking, but it’s more than a hobby, it’s life.
Decribe your favorite paddling route:
Since the dam on the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg was removed, I most often paddle down from Motts Landing on River Road to Old Mill Park. Before that, I would most often paddle from below the dam down to the U.S. Route 1 bridge.
When did you become interested in canoeing?
When I was a child, I realized that the best way to move in the water was a canoe. I loved it then. I love it now.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for a water enthusiast?
It’s right here in Fredericksburg, but it’s mostly secluded. The whitewater can be challenging at some levels, but it’s usually fun. You can hear traffic sometimes, and you often meet other people on the river, but mostly you can experience nature close up (like you’re not really in a city) and sometimes see eagles, ospreys, blue herons and hawks. Since it’s local, it’s easy to meet friends for a paddle.
How and when did you come across this route?
I found out about the Rappahannock River whitewater about 1980 when I finally bought a canoe. Bill Micks [co-owner of the Virginia Outdoor Center] helped me learn about this river. Through him, I met many more river enthusiasts.
How often do you take this route?
Generally, about twice a week year-round when there’s enough water. Usually, I can find company. (Two basic safety rules: Always wear a life jacket. Don’t paddle alone).
When’s the best time of day to come here?
Daylight helps. Different light at different times of day can make the river seem entirely different. It’s always beautiful.
Is this place popular among other locals?
Very.
Sum up this route in one word.
Paradise.
Compiled by Cathy Jett
Photo by Mike Morones
