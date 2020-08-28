Favorite place to paint: On the river

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Ed King
Locality: Spotsylvania
Day job/profession: I teach graphics, painting and drawing and at Germanna [Community College.] I have a cubicle at LibertyTown [Arts Workshop in downtown Fredericksburg].
Hobbies: Nature photography and hiking.
Describe your favorite outdoor spot to paint:
Painting at the Rappahannock River, on a quiet day when no one is there, that’s perfect for me. [I paint] pretty much anywhere where there are rocks, basically. I like to paint water turbulence a lot.
When did you first become interested in painting?
When I was about 3 years old. I got started doing animals, and I’m still painting animals. I’ve painted and drawn animals my whole life, and I do sculptural work, too. [On the Rappahannock,] I see eagles and herons and ospreys and raccoons, turtles, songbirds.
What makes this spot such an ideal place to paint?
The water turbulence and there’s just such a zen about the whole thing. It just takes you away from American pop culture and all the crap going on in society and politics right now. I do not like arguments on Facebook.
How often do you visit this spot?
Last year, I went all the time. This year, because of the COVID situation, I haven’t gone as much.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
For me, I really like to go from about 9 a.m. to noon, because it tends to be very quiet. I have tried [going] for sunsets in the evenings, but it’s so darn crowded, I can’t stand it.
Is the river popular among locals?
Yes, it’s very popular. I try to go when no one is there because I can’t work where there’s a crowd. I can’t paint when there’s a mob of people.
Sum up this location in one word:
Revitalizing.
Compiled by Andi Russell
Photo by Mike Morones
