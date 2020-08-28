 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Favorite place to paint: On the river
0 comments

Favorite place to paint: On the river

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region. 

Name: Ed King

Locality: Spotsylvania

Day job/profession: I teach graphics, painting and drawing and at Germanna [Community College.] I have a cubicle at LibertyTown [Arts Workshop in downtown Fredericksburg].

Hobbies: Nature photography and hiking.

Describe your favorite outdoor spot to paint:

Painting at the Rappahannock River, on a quiet day when no one is there, that’s perfect for me. [I paint] pretty much anywhere where there are rocks, basically. I like to paint water turbulence a lot.

When did you first become interested in painting?

When I was about 3 years old. I got started doing animals, and I’m still painting animals. I’ve painted and drawn animals my whole life, and I do sculptural work, too. [On the Rappahannock,] I see eagles and herons and ospreys and raccoons, turtles, songbirds.

What makes this spot such an ideal place to paint?

The water turbulence and there’s just such a zen about the whole thing. It just takes you away from American pop culture and all the crap going on in society and politics right now. I do not like arguments on Facebook.

How often do you visit this spot?

Last year, I went all the time. This year, because of the COVID situation, I haven’t gone as much.

When’s the best time of day to come here?

For me, I really like to go from about 9 a.m. to noon, because it tends to be very quiet. I have tried [going] for sunsets in the evenings, but it’s so darn crowded, I can’t stand it.

Is the river popular among locals?

Yes, it’s very popular. I try to go when no one is there because I can’t work where there’s a crowd. I can’t paint when there’s a mob of people.

Sum up this location in one word:

Revitalizing.

Compiled by Andi Russell

Photo by Mike Morones

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in
Health, Med. & Fitness

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in

As experts look to learn more about the link between asthma and COVID-19, a new study from researchers at Rutgers University suggests that the chronic respiratory condition may not increase the severity of the virus. The study, which was published this week in the The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, found that "asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert