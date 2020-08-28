Favorite running route: Lee Drive

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Brian Pessolano
Age: 46
Locality: Stafford County
Day job/profession: Systems engineer/contractor supporting the Marine Corps
Hobbies: Other than running, I enjoy going to breweries and restaurants with my wife... which is why I need to run so much! I also volunteer with Ainsley’s Angels here in Fredericksburg.
When and how did you become interested in running?
I’m like a lot of other folks who got into running for the health benefits. I dabbled a bit with running starting in 2010, but an injury sidelined me for a while. In early 2016, I was way overweight and needed to make a lifestyle change. I got serious about it and ran the Blue & Gray Half Marathon in December of 2016. That race introduced me to the Fredericksburg running community and helped me take running from a chore to something I love. I have now run four marathons, something I never would have thought I could accomplish.
Do you have advice for others who’d like to be more active?
I’m on the board of directors of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club, which plans all sorts of activities for our members. For those interested, the club’s website—runfarc.com—is the best way for anyone interested in finding out about the club. They can also email us at info@runfarc.com. We have Saturday morning runs downtown each week that potential members are welcome to attend.
What’s one of favorite runs/routes?
It is so hard to choose because there are so many options in the area. Lee Drive is one of my favorite routes to run. Lee Drive is about a 5-mile wooded stretch of road through the Fredericksburg Battlefield. It is a little hilly, so it will challenge you a bit.
What makes this spot a good place to run?
If you go early enough, it is quiet. When passing through the Fredericksburg Battlefield that Lee Drive takes you through, you really get a sense of the area’s history. Depending on how far you want to run, you can easily jump on to the Virginia Central Railway Trail from Lee Drive, which gives you endless options for running around Fredericksburg. Our running community is really blessed to have such a wonderful city to run in.
How and when did you come across this route?
In 2017, while I was training for the Marine Corps Marathon, my first marathon, I needed a 20-plus mile route. I asked FARC members for suggestions and they clued me into Lee Drive. I combined Lee Drive with pretty much every path in town to get the mileage I was after.
How often do you run there?
I’ll probably run Lee Drive once a month, but more when I need to get those longer runs in.
When’s the best time of day to run here, by season?
Definitely the earlier the better. Lee Drive is open to traffic, so it is much safer when fewer people are on the road. It’s a great route year-round, but all the trees certainly help when you are trying to escape the direct sun in the summer.
Is this place popular among other local runners?
It is nowhere near as popular as the Canal Path or Heritage Trail, but you’ll definitely see a lot of the die-hards out there frequently. Cyclists frequent Lee Drive as well.
Sum up this route in one word:
Peaceful.
Compiled by Rob Hedelt
Photo by Mike Morones
