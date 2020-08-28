Favorite scenic place: Ficklen Island

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Buddy Secor
Age: Really? Old enough. I hope to retire in 18 months.
Locality: Stafford County
Day job/profession: Engineer with the federal government.
Hobby: Photography! It is my passion.
Describe your favorite spot to shoot.
The best place that I know anywhere in this region, and I’ve shot hundreds or thousands of photos, is down on the Rappahannock River on Ficklen Island. I love the water cascading through the large rocks and boulders. It is very scenic. You have to hike across the old dam, and walk a few hundred feet, and cross some rocky areas, but it’s wonderful.
When did you first become interested in nature photography?
I have been shooting since the 1980s, when my kids were born, but I did not get serious about nature photography until I got my first digital camera in 2005. The Fredericksburg area is home to several parks and battlefields. I actually shoot and share with the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior, and American Battlefield Trust. I’ve won numerous awards and have had my photos of the Fredericksburg area battlefields published extensively.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for a photographer?
The scenic beauty is phenomenal. The sunsets from there are breathtaking. One would think you were in Colorado up in the Rocky Mountains or such. It has easy access, and is just beautiful. Sometimes I simply like to go out at sunset and enjoy the river rolling by as the sun sets, and never worry about taking photos. I don’t just photograph nature on the island, it is also an awesome place to take portraits.
How and when did you come across this spot?
I lived in the area for 10 years before I “discovered” the location. I use software tools to help me line up sunset and decided to hike across the dam onto Ficklen Island to check out the view. I’ve talked with a lot of people that had no idea that beauty lay just 5 minutes walk from Riverside Drive. When I take friends out on the island, they can’t believe how beautiful it is.
How often do you visit this spot?
Easily twice per week, depending on the potential of a pretty sunset.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
Any time, but the sunsets are amazing.
Is this place popular among other local photographers?
I rarely see any landscape photographers out. On occasion, I see some bird photographers. I may be giving away the secret of the best view on the river in this interview.
Sum up this spot in one word:
Outstanding.
Compiled by Cathy Dyson
Photo by Buddy Secor
