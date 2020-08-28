Favorite spot for yoga: Alum Spring Park

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Audrey Aird
Age: 59
Locality: Fredericksburg
Day job/profession: I used to be an office manager, but now I’m a devoted yogi and yoga teacher.
Hobbies: Dancing, reading, visiting museums.
Describe your favorite outdoor spot to practice yoga:
I love to practice yoga outdoors whenever there is the opportunity. However after teaching in a few of the parks around Fredericksburg, I found Alum Spring Park to be my favorite. It has lots of trees, running water, hills and plains! So many great spots to highlight my favorite asana (yoga postures). The history and the peacefulness of the park instill calmness, stillness and tranquility—all the qualities we want to cultivate in our daily lives.
When did you first become interested in yoga?
I was always intrigued by yoga and when it was added to the schedule at my local YMCA, I was first to join the class. I thought it would complement my workout regime, but after that first class I couldn’t get enough. I was hooked, and over two decades later still hooked.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for yogis?
Here you can enjoy nature, which is soothing to the senses. The calmness and tranquility encourages meditation.
How and when did you come across this spot?
A few years ago, I was asked to teach several yoga classes outdoors and the classes were held in the park.
How often do you visit this spot?
Not as often as I would love to, but I try to visit several times monthly.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
I prefer mornings, when it’s most quiet and you are able to hear the river soothing gurgle.
Is this place popular among locals?
Yes, it’s a great place for families, there are nice trails to walk and enjoy nature, playgrounds for the kids and dipping pools to cool off in.
Sum up this location in one word:
Serene!
Compiled by Andi Russell
Photos by Peter Cihelka
