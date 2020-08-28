Favorite spot to see flowers: Downtown Fredericksburg

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Carolyn Helfrich
Age: 61
Locality: Fredericksburg
Day job/profession: Floral and landscape designer.
Hobbies: Flowers, gardening.
Describe your favorite place to visit for the flowers.
Fredericksburg is a very walkable city, so all of the downtown area is my favorite place to view flowers. There is always something new to see as the seasons come and go and gardens change with new owners and plants. It is easily accessible and always open (very important for these COVID days!) New possibilities every day!
I walk all over. Mainly below the university, because it’s a quick mile or two, but often downtown and up through UMW. In order to see new things, you have to change your route up!
When did you become interested in flowers/gardens?
It has been pretty much lifelong, since I was at least 14.
What makes this spot such an ideal place for someone who loves flowers or gardens?
There is always a showstopper to find!
How and when did you come across this spot?
When we moved to our house in the city 34 years ago.
How often do you visit this space?
At least weekly.
When’s the best time of day to come here?
All day.
Is this place popular among locals?
Yes.
Describe downtown Fredericksburg in one word:
Intriguing.
Compiled by Adele Uphaus–Conner
Photo by Peter Cihelka
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!