Favorite spot to work out: Dixon Park

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.
Name: Kenneth Monsanto
Age: 33
Locality: Fredericksburg
Day job/profession: Personal trainer/business owner.
Hobbies: Reading and playing chess.
Favorite outdoor space to work out:
Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
When did you become interested in fitness?
My love for fitness started 10 years ago, when I finally decided to take myself seriously.
What makes Dixon Park such an ideal place to work out?
If it’s suitable for any and all fitness needs. [It has] a track, equipment; [it’s] clean [and offers] plenty of space for me to complete my workout.
Describe a typical day spent there.
Most days, I start off with a run and then move on to the equipment to focus on functional training movements. Some of those exercises are squats, pull-ups, push-ups and/or yoga.
When did you first come across this space?
It was in 2016, I was originally searching for pools in the area and when I found Dixon Pool, I realized the amazing park and have been a fan of the park ever since.
How often do you visit Dixon Park?
About once a week, either for a workout or yoga with friends.
When’s the best time of day to go there?
I find it suitable any time of the day due to shaded pockets in the park. It’s always a cool and calm place to be.
Is this place popular among locals?
I think so, there is always people there, but never too much.
Describe Dixon Park in one word:
Inviting!
Compiled by Andi Russell
Photo by Peter Cihelka
