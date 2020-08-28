 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Favorite spot to work out: Dixon Park
0 comments

Favorite spot to work out: Dixon Park

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.

Name: Kenneth Monsanto

Age: 33

Locality: Fredericksburg

Day job/profession: Personal trainer/business owner.

Hobbies: Reading and playing chess.

Favorite outdoor space to work out:

Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.

When did you become interested in fitness?

My love for fitness started 10 years ago, when I finally decided to take myself seriously.

What makes Dixon Park such an ideal place to work out?

If it’s suitable for any and all fitness needs. [It has] a track, equipment; [it’s] clean [and offers] plenty of space for me to complete my workout.

Describe a typical day spent there.

Most days, I start off with a run and then move on to the equipment to focus on functional training movements. Some of those exercises are squats, pull-ups, push-ups and/or yoga.

When did you first come across this space?

It was in 2016, I was originally searching for pools in the area and when I found Dixon Pool, I realized the amazing park and have been a fan of the park ever since.

How often do you visit Dixon Park?

About once a week, either for a workout or yoga with friends.

When’s the best time of day to go there?

I find it suitable any time of the day due to shaded pockets in the park. It’s always a cool and calm place to be.

Is this place popular among locals?

I think so, there is always people there, but never too much.

Describe Dixon Park in one word:

Inviting!

Compiled by Andi Russell

Photo by Peter Cihelka

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in
Health, Med. & Fitness

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in

As experts look to learn more about the link between asthma and COVID-19, a new study from researchers at Rutgers University suggests that the chronic respiratory condition may not increase the severity of the virus. The study, which was published this week in the The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, found that "asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert