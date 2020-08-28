 Skip to main content
Favorite waterfront: Caledon State Park
Favorite waterfront: Caledon State Park

Meegana Henry

Meegana Henry picks up trash along the Potomac River at Caledon State Park in King George County.

 Courtesy of Meegana Henry

For our annual Guide to Living issue of Discover magazine, we’ve asked 15 locals to divulge their favorite outdoor spaces in the region.

Name: Meegana Henry

Age: 29

Locality: Fredericksburg

Day job/profession: Sales associate/hiking guide with River Rock Outfitter

Hobby: Hiking!

Favorite local beach or waterfront:

Caledon State Park in King George County at a spot that’s 2.5 miles past Indiantown Road on Caledon Road.

When did you first start enjoying going to the shore?

2014.

What makes Caledon State Park such an ideal place for a beachgoer?

The seclusion is eminent and peaceful.

How and when did you come across this spot?

I came across what I call Jones Pond Beach by trying to hit every mile of Caledon in 2014. This specific beach spot at Caledon is my favorite.

How often do you visit this spot?

At least once a month.

When’s the best time of day to come here?

Early morning to start your day with some tranquility.

Is this place popular among locals?

I would say so, but most people go to the other easier accessible beaches in the park because they are closer. This one is about a 3-mile walk/bike ride in, so I think more locals know about it than those traveling in from out of town.

Sum up this spot in one word:

Evocative.

Compiled by Cathy Dyson

Photo courtesy of Meegana Henry

